"The Munich List" by Alton Brunswick Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, November 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Munich List by Alton Brunswick. This action-packed thriller is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
The Munich List is an action thriller featuring a strong female lead character. Steffie Shroeder has a quiet, normal life and is weeks away from graduating the military academy as an officer in Munich. Her world is brutally shattered when a badly wounded black man jumps into her car in the parking lot at a mall. Suspecting he’s in trouble, she prepares to call for help, but when she sees that his gun is pointing at her and her car door is riddled with bullets from his assailants, she backs up her car and takes off. The man gives her a black envelope, a credit card, and instructions to follow. He tells her that her military ambitions are over once they are seen together just moments before he dies.
The envelope contains information on Jeurgen, a Nazi looter who fled to the United States and made a name for himself. Only one person knows his true identity and he is determined to silence him. Her task is to seek out a man in California, the intended recipient of the envelope. Her life takes a twist as she is pursued by men determined to get the list back quietly. Declared a terrorist and now a fugitive, she fights against a network intent on keeping her in Germany…. The Munich List is a thriller that will delight readers.
Alton Brunswick is a novelist and screenplay writer. He received a BSc (Hons) in Civil Engineering from the University of Science and Technology, in Ghana and an M.A. in International Business from the University of Northampton in the United Kingdom. He worked briefly as a graduate engineer in Birmingham. He credits his love for action movies as the reason he decided to become a writer. He lives in Ghana.
The Munich List, 222 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-179-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
