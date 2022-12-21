Automated Frequency Coordination is Ready to Launch High Power Wi-Fi 6E Globally
Arlington, VA, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Federated Wireless, together with its partner Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, successfully demonstrated the world’s first end-to-end AFC system using Wi-Fi 6E standard power access points for CITC, the telecommunications regulatory authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Given the obvious parallels between the U.S. 3.5 GHz CBRS band and the introduction of unlicensed Wi-Fi devices to the 6 GHz band on a shared basis, Federated Wireless was eager to lend its expertise with automated shared spectrum access solutions to this new challenge.
Following the historic AFC demonstration, CITC noted: “The demo is an important milestone for adopting smart, data-driven spectrum management in Saudi Arabia as well as expanding the capabilities of Wi-Fi 6E to enable the full realization of the potential of Wi-Fi technologies while protecting existing users in the band, in addition to expanding collaboration between the commission and its global partners.”
Increasing the amount of spectrum available for next generation Wi-Fi 6E devices will have an enormous impact on a wide range of enterprise verticals, government agencies, and military services that need reliable, affordable high-speed connectivity. With the opening of the 6 GHz band, the speeds that can be achieved using standard power Wi-Fi 6E will unlock use cases that allow for further digital innovation across multiple industries. Through the joint demonstration in Saudi Arabia with Aruba, Federated Wireless was able to show in real-time Wi-Fi 6E standard power speeds well above 1 Gbps – in some cases above 5.5 Gbps.
Chuck Lukaszewski, Aruba’s Wireless Chief Technology Officer, said: “Federated Wireless and Aruba continue to advance the state of the art in Wi-Fi and dynamic spectrum access, and we are just scratching the surface on what the intersection of the innovations in these disciplines will unlock.”
In addition to showcasing the remarkable speeds achievable with Wi-Fi 6E, the demonstration to CITC proved that automated dynamic spectrum sharing systems can fully protect incumbent systems while also opening wide swaths of spectrum for new services. The Federated Wireless AFC provides Wi-Fi 6E access points with channel availability options, ensuring incumbent point-to-point microwave links licensed by CITC to operate in the 6 GHz band in the Riyadh area does not receive interference – a critical component of the shared access framework adopted by CITC and other regulators making the 6 GHz band available for standard power and outdoor unlicensed operations.
