"Romania: Landscape, Buildings, National Life in the 1930s" by Kurt Hielscher Now Available from Histria Books
Palm Beach, FL, November 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Romania: Landscape, Buildings, National Life in the 1930s by Kurt Hielscher. This pictorial treasure is published by the Center for Romanian Studies, an independent academic research institute, based in the United States, whose mission is to promote knowledge and understanding of Romanian history and culture in the world. Titles from the Center for Romanian Studies are published exclusively by Histria Books.
Romania is an astonishing collection of photographs by renowned German photographer Kurt Hielscher, originally published in 1933. One of the most famous photographers in all of Europe, the Romanian government invited him to visit the country in 1931, and he set out touring its many regions. “As time went on,” Hielscher said “every day, every week, I loved the country more.” His work in Romania resulted in over 5000 photographs, of which 304 were finally selected for this album.
Foreword Reviews says, “Romania’s everyday scenes mix with the grandeur of the natural and human-formed landscapes, providing a rare photographic record of Romania in the crucial interwar years.”
In 1944, Allied bombing destroyed almost all of Hielscher’s work. He lost over 40,000 photographs and negatives, making his work extremely rare today. This album, an act of cultural preservation, reproduces Hielscher’s work on Romania and pays homage to the love and appreciation he showed for the country.
Featuring over 300 sepia photographs, Romania preserves these photographs of a bygone era now lost to history. Romania: Landscape, Buildings, National Life in the 1930s includes a preface by famed Romanian poet Octavian Goga, and is edited, with an introduction by Ernest H. Latham, Jr., an acclaimed scholar of Romanian culture and history. It is a one-of-a-kind treasure for anyone interested in the history and culture of Romania.
Romania: Landscape, Buildings, National Life in the 1930s, 342 pp., Hardcover, ISBN 978-1-59211-172-5, (illustrated, map) is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
