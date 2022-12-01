A-Team Group Names Winners of Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2022
Congratulations to the winners of A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2022. These awards recognise both established solution vendors and innovative newcomers providing leading data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants across Europe.
London, United Kingdom, December 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This year’s Data Management Insight Awards – Europe were presented by Olympic Athlete, Derek Redmond after a lively lunch on 1 December 2022 at Merchant Taylors’ Hall in London.
The awards included 30 categories of data management solutions ranging from Best European Consultancy in Data Management to Best Standards Solution for Data Management, Best Corporate Actions Data Provider, Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform, Best KYC and Onboarding Solution, Best Data Science Solution, and more!
An editor’s recognition award for Data Management Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Steve Green, Head of Data (EMEA), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to this year’s well-deserved winners of our A-Team Group Data Management Insight Awards – Europe. Thank you to all the vendors that entered the awards, our Data Management Insight community that voted for its favourite solutions, and our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
A complete list of winners can be found below.
For more information on A-Team Group's Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2022 visit bit.ly/DMIEUROAWARDS
Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group
Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
Best European Consultancy in Data Management - Capco
Best Sell-Side Data Management Platform - SmartStream Technologies
Best Data Science Solution - QuantCube Technology
Best Data Provider to the Sell-Side - Refinitiv, an LSEG business
Best Corporate Actions Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best Data Management Initiative for ESG - SIX
Data Management Industry Professional of the Year - Steve Green, Head of Data (EMEA), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Best Standards Solution for Data Management - ANNA Service Bureau (ASB)
Best Entity Data Solution - Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics company
Best Data Quality Analysis Tool - Datactics
Most Innovative European Data Management Provider - Data Virtuality
Best Data Ops Solution Provider - DiffusionData
Best Corporate Actions Data Provider - Exchange Data International
Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform - FINBOURNE Technology
Best Buy-Side Managed Services Platform - Indus Valley Partners
Best KYC & Client On-Boarding Solution - KYC Portal
Best Index Data Provider - Moody’s
Best Data Analytics Provider - Moody’s Analytics
Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management - Orion Governance Inc.
Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution - SimCorp
Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance - SteelEye
Best Data Lineage Solution - Adenza
Best Sell-Side Managed Services Platform - Alveo
Best Data Discovery and Catalog Solution - BlackSwan Technologies
Best Pricing & Valuations Data Provider - Bloomberg
Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side FactSet
Best Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform - FIS
Best Proposition for AI, Machine Learning - smartKYC
Best Data Governance Solution - Solidatus
Best Data Visualisation Provider - Tableau
