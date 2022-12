A-Team Group Names Winners of Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2022

London, United Kingdom, December 01, 2022 --( PR.com )-- This year’s Data Management Insight Awards – Europe were presented by Olympic Athlete, Derek Redmond after a lively lunch on 1 December 2022 at Merchant Taylors’ Hall in London.The awards included 30 categories of data management solutions ranging from Best European Consultancy in Data Management to Best Standards Solution for Data Management, Best Corporate Actions Data Provider, Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform, Best KYC and Onboarding Solution, Best Data Science Solution, and more!An editor’s recognition award for Data Management Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Steve Green, Head of Data (EMEA), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to this year’s well-deserved winners of our A-Team Group Data Management Insight Awards – Europe. Thank you to all the vendors that entered the awards, our Data Management Insight community that voted for its favourite solutions, and our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”A complete list of winners can be found below.For more information on A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2022 visit bit.ly/DMIEUROAWARDS , or contact:Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team GroupTel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.comBest European Consultancy in Data Management - CapcoBest Sell-Side Data Management Platform - SmartStream TechnologiesBest Data Science Solution - QuantCube TechnologyBest Data Provider to the Sell-Side - Refinitiv, an LSEG businessBest Corporate Actions Solution - S&P Global Market IntelligenceBest Data Management Initiative for ESG - SIXData Management Industry Professional of the Year - Steve Green, Head of Data (EMEA), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking CorporationBest Standards Solution for Data Management - ANNA Service Bureau (ASB)Best Entity Data Solution - Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics companyBest Data Quality Analysis Tool - DatacticsMost Innovative European Data Management Provider - Data VirtualityBest Data Ops Solution Provider - DiffusionDataBest Corporate Actions Data Provider - Exchange Data InternationalBest Buy-Side Data Management Platform - FINBOURNE TechnologyBest Buy-Side Managed Services Platform - Indus Valley PartnersBest KYC & Client On-Boarding Solution - KYC PortalBest Index Data Provider - Moody’sBest Data Analytics Provider - Moody’s AnalyticsBest Graph Database Solution for Data Management - Orion Governance Inc.Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution - SimCorpBest Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance - SteelEyeBest Data Lineage Solution - AdenzaBest Sell-Side Managed Services Platform - AlveoBest Data Discovery and Catalog Solution - BlackSwan TechnologiesBest Pricing & Valuations Data Provider - BloombergBest Data Provider to the Buy-Side FactSetBest Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform - FISBest Proposition for AI, Machine Learning - smartKYCBest Data Governance Solution - SolidatusBest Data Visualisation Provider - Tableau