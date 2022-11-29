Sh!tshow Wine Introduces a New Wine to Their Collection: Sh!tshow Reserve

A Fine Wine for the Times announced the release of a new wine this holiday season: Sh!tshow Reserve. It’s the perfect gift for any wine lover looking for a rich, aged red wine. The wine is a single barrel aged an additional 10 months in New American Oak barrel. This aged Cabernet Sauvignon is available for sale online now, in time for the holiday season.