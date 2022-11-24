Steve Goyette Joins Telgian Engineering & Consulting as Executive Vice President of Business Development
Atlanta, GA, November 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Goyette CFPS, CET as Executive Vice President of Business Development. In this position, he will be responsible for business development and sales, with a focus on fire protection, life safety, and security technologies, requirements, and trends. These include solutions for a range of business sectors such as warehousing and distribution, government, commercial real estate, healthcare facilities, retail spaces, and education, among others. Goyette brings over 35 years of industry experience and a wealth of knowledge in forecasting, data analysis, market intelligence, and team management.
“It is great to welcome Steve back to Telgian Engineering & Consulting. As an exceptional leader and strategic thinker, Steve is passionate about advocating for our clients,” says TEC president Leonard Ramo. “His true passion for developing answers for our clients, combined with in-depth technical expertise and legacy with Telgian, as well as a proven track record of delivering revenue growth make him a valuable addition to the TEC team.”
Goyette has been with the company since 1991, most recently serving as Vice President at Telgian Fire Safety (TFS). TFS specializes in inspection, testing and repair services to multi-location properties, as well as large single-campus facilities throughout the US and abroad. At TFS, he was responsible for delivering growth through strategic corporate initiatives and directly engaging with clients to provide the best possible customer experience.
In addition to his strength in business development, Goyette is a Certified Fire Protection Specialist (CFPS) and is Level III NICET certified in Automatic Sprinkler System Layout. His comprehensive knowledge and experience provide a unique perspective for customers.
Dedicated to the industry, Goyette plays an active leadership role within several important fire and life safety organizations. He is a member of the NFPA 915 Technical Committee on Remote Inspections, as well as the NFPA 232 Technical Committee on the Standard for Protection of Records. In addition, he is the Co-Chair of the newly created ConnexFM Retail Council and a member of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE) San Diego Chapter.
About Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC)
Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consulting firm specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. Since 1985, this industry-leading company has provided professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses.
TEC services include strategic/enterprise risk management, security risk consulting, fire protection engineering, emergency management, operations continuity consulting, and construction administration services. Company professionals are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s risk challenges. In addition to a uniquely global perspective, TEC experts also provide in-depth knowledge of local, state, and federal compliance matters.
The company partners with clients such as architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams, and government agencies. In addition, TEC serves industry sectors that include commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, and aviation across the US and around the globe.
“It is great to welcome Steve back to Telgian Engineering & Consulting. As an exceptional leader and strategic thinker, Steve is passionate about advocating for our clients,” says TEC president Leonard Ramo. “His true passion for developing answers for our clients, combined with in-depth technical expertise and legacy with Telgian, as well as a proven track record of delivering revenue growth make him a valuable addition to the TEC team.”
Goyette has been with the company since 1991, most recently serving as Vice President at Telgian Fire Safety (TFS). TFS specializes in inspection, testing and repair services to multi-location properties, as well as large single-campus facilities throughout the US and abroad. At TFS, he was responsible for delivering growth through strategic corporate initiatives and directly engaging with clients to provide the best possible customer experience.
In addition to his strength in business development, Goyette is a Certified Fire Protection Specialist (CFPS) and is Level III NICET certified in Automatic Sprinkler System Layout. His comprehensive knowledge and experience provide a unique perspective for customers.
Dedicated to the industry, Goyette plays an active leadership role within several important fire and life safety organizations. He is a member of the NFPA 915 Technical Committee on Remote Inspections, as well as the NFPA 232 Technical Committee on the Standard for Protection of Records. In addition, he is the Co-Chair of the newly created ConnexFM Retail Council and a member of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE) San Diego Chapter.
About Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC)
Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consulting firm specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. Since 1985, this industry-leading company has provided professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses.
TEC services include strategic/enterprise risk management, security risk consulting, fire protection engineering, emergency management, operations continuity consulting, and construction administration services. Company professionals are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s risk challenges. In addition to a uniquely global perspective, TEC experts also provide in-depth knowledge of local, state, and federal compliance matters.
The company partners with clients such as architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams, and government agencies. In addition, TEC serves industry sectors that include commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, and aviation across the US and around the globe.
Contact
TelgianContact
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
telgian.com
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
telgian.com
Categories