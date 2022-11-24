Axiomtek’s Launches AIE800-904-FL-DC - a IP67 Outdoor Edge AI System with M12 Connectors
Axiomtek's embedded system AIE800-904-FL-DC brings a wealth of I/O options and is perfect for outdoor environments like smart city, manufacturing, security, & more.
City of Industry, CA, November 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products – is pleased to announce the AIE800-904-FL-DC, an IP67-rated outdoor edge AI system now supporting 9 to 36 VDC input with an M12-type connector. The AI embedded system is based on the NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX platform that features a powerful 6-core NVIDIA Carmel ARM® v8.2 (64-bit) processor delivering up to 21 TOPS of AI performance and integrates an advanced 384-core NVIDIA Volta™ GPU with 48 Tensor Cores. Featuring industrial-grade anti-vibration for up to 3Grms, a wide operating temperature range of -30°C to 50°C, and wide voltage DC input, plus multiple M12-type I/O interfaces, the AIE800-904-FL-DC is suitable for severe applications in outdoor environments for traffic management, city security, smart manufacturing, and more.
“AI vision and smart city are in full swing. The demands for video surveillance, public safety, transportation hub, and access control are also flourishing. While the AIE800-904-FL supports wide-voltage AC power input, the AIE800-904-FL-DC has wide voltage DC power input which strengthens the vertical markets and meet customer’s diverse needs,” said Annie Fu, a product manager of the AIoT Division at Axiomtek.” The outstanding AIE800-904-FL-DC comes with one 15W GbE PoE port which makes it perfect for IP camera video surveillance solutions including traffic flow monitoring, license plate recognition, real-time alerts, incident detection, and speed estimation.”
The embedded computer has 8GB of LPDDR4x memory and 16GB eMMC onboard. One M.2 Key B 2242 SSD socket with a high-speed PCIe x2 NVMe interface is available for extensive storage needs. This robust embedded vision system is equipped with M12-type I/O interfaces, including one M12 dual USB 2.0 port, one M12 Gigabit PoE port, one M12 DC power input, and one C3 HDMI port supporting full HD resolution. The rugged AIE800-904-FL-DC offers great expansion capabilities with one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot (USB + PCI Express signal) as well as one SIM Card slot for 4G/LTE/GPRS connections. The AIE800-904-FL-DC supports Allxon device monitoring and management services to bring a comprehensive remote management solution to edge computing systems.
Axiomtek’s AIE800-904-FL-DC is now available to purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit their website at us.axiomtek.com or contact them at solutions@axiomtek.com.
“AI vision and smart city are in full swing. The demands for video surveillance, public safety, transportation hub, and access control are also flourishing. While the AIE800-904-FL supports wide-voltage AC power input, the AIE800-904-FL-DC has wide voltage DC power input which strengthens the vertical markets and meet customer’s diverse needs,” said Annie Fu, a product manager of the AIoT Division at Axiomtek.” The outstanding AIE800-904-FL-DC comes with one 15W GbE PoE port which makes it perfect for IP camera video surveillance solutions including traffic flow monitoring, license plate recognition, real-time alerts, incident detection, and speed estimation.”
The embedded computer has 8GB of LPDDR4x memory and 16GB eMMC onboard. One M.2 Key B 2242 SSD socket with a high-speed PCIe x2 NVMe interface is available for extensive storage needs. This robust embedded vision system is equipped with M12-type I/O interfaces, including one M12 dual USB 2.0 port, one M12 Gigabit PoE port, one M12 DC power input, and one C3 HDMI port supporting full HD resolution. The rugged AIE800-904-FL-DC offers great expansion capabilities with one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot (USB + PCI Express signal) as well as one SIM Card slot for 4G/LTE/GPRS connections. The AIE800-904-FL-DC supports Allxon device monitoring and management services to bring a comprehensive remote management solution to edge computing systems.
Axiomtek’s AIE800-904-FL-DC is now available to purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit their website at us.axiomtek.com or contact them at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Contact
AxiomtekContact
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Categories