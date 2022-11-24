EDforTech Alliance Launches Inaugural Giving Tuesday Campaign Pledges to Help 500 Kids Improve Their Reading and Math Skills

ETA joined the GivingTuesday movement to help provide grants and scholarships for reading and math intervention learning experiences to traditionally underserved students in grades K-8. Supporting this mission will help to combat pandemic-related learning loss during the year, as noted by the 2022 NAEP scores. Donate at https://edfortech.org/donate/.