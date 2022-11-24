EDforTech Alliance Launches Inaugural Giving Tuesday Campaign Pledges to Help 500 Kids Improve Their Reading and Math Skills
Eugene, OR, November 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- EDforTech Alliance has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropic participation and celebrate generosity worldwide. GivingTuesday this year will be on November 29th. Giving Tuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and the widely recognized shopping events; Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Giving Tuesday kicks off the holiday's giving season and inspires people to collaborate to improve their local communities and give back in impactful ways to charities and causes they support.
EDforTech Alliance is an educational non-profit changing the face of education and STEM learning by providing resources to increase access and inclusion for student achievement.
ETA joined the GivingTuesday movement to provide grants and scholarships for reading and math intervention learning experiences to traditionally underserved students in grades K-8. Supporting this mission will help to combat pandemic-related learning loss during the year, as noted by the 2022 NAEP scores. EDforTech Alliance also offers these reading and math support for summer learning incorporated with rich STEM experiences through weeklong camps. Camps would contain both components for a fun and engaging summer learning experience.
To donate visit EDforTech Alliance paypal page or to learn more about EDforTech Alliance visit edfortech.org and donate directly from the website at edfortech.org.
Contact:
Tamara Stephens
EDforTech Alliance
323-601-8231
tamara@edfortech.org
