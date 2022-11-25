Meet 10 New ODBC Drivers for Marketing, Planning, and Collaboration Services and More
Devart rolled out 10 new ODBC Drivers for Marketing, Planning and Collaboration Services, and More.
Prague, Czech Republic, November 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, announced the release of 10 new ODBC drivers for Marketing, Planning, and Collaboration Services, Cloud CRM, and Workflow automation.
These drivers allow easy access to these sources from various ETL, BI, reporting, and database management tools and programming languages on x32-bit and x64-bit Windows.
New ODBC drivers fully support standard ODBC API functions and data types and enable fast access to live data from anywhere.
Here is the detailed list of the sources:
- Marketing: Sendinblue, Mailjet, Delighted, DEAR Inventory, AfterShip.
- Cloud CRM: Freshworks CRM.
- Planning and collaboration tools: Jira, Jira Service Management, Confluence Cloud.
- Workflow automation: Podio.
To learn more about the recent release, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/10-new-odbc-drivers-for-marketing-planning-and-collaboration-services-and-more-released.html
ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
DevartContact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
