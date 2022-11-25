Marty Rosenberg joins the Board of Scientific Advisors at Microvascular Therapeutics.
Tucson, AZ, November 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT), a clinical stage biotechnology company based in Tucson, Arizona, announced the appointment of Marty Rosenberg to the MVT Board of Scientific Advisors. Mr. Rosenberg brings a broad experience with the clinical development and global regulatory approval process for diagnostic pharmaceuticals across all modalities.
“I am very happy to join MVT’s Scientific Advisory Board. I have, in the past been involved in clinical development of DMP-115 and two other ultrasound contrast agents developed by Evan Unger, the founder of MVT. I will be happy to contribute to the further clinical development and ultimately approval of MVT-100,” said Mr. Rosenberg.
Dr. Rosenberg is a graduate of Temple University School of Medicine and trained in general surgery at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia. He joined Squibb Diagnostics in 1990 and worked on the clinical development and approval of two novel oral contrast agents from ImaRx Pharmaceuticals: SonoRx and LumenHance. In 1996, he was hired by Bristol-Myers Squibb Medical Imaging, formerly DuPont Pharma, to develop the ultrasound contrast agent Definity (DMP-115), also invented by ImaRx Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Rosenberg is currently working for Bayer Radiology where he led the initial approval and additional indications for Gadovist®, MR contrast agent, in the US.
Emmanuelle Meuillet, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of MVT said, “We are thrilled with Dr. Rosenberg joining our SAB. His relevant expertise in the field of imaging and contrast will unquestionably help the MVT team to further move MVT’s products along the clinical and regulatory paths.”
Microvascular Therapeutics is a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company developing ultrasound contrast agents and theranostics. MVT has multiple theranostic products in its pipeline in significant unmet needs in cardiovascular diseases, oncology and neurology. MVT is also in clinical development of a new improved ultrasound contrast agent.
Microvascular Therapeutics was founded by Dr. Evan C. Unger, is an entrepreneur and pioneer in the development of Perflutren-based microbubbles. His first company, ImaRx Pharmaceutical, developed Definity®, a Perfluten microbubble which is now the world’s #1 selling ultrasound contrast agent for echocardiography (heart) imaging. The company has a strong intellectual property portfolio: 11 Patent Families and 9 issued US patents.
For further information, contact: Emmanuelle Meuillet, e.meuillet@mvtpharma.com.

