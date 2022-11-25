Amy Paris Photography Announces the Positively Beautiful and Love Campaigns
Amy Paris Photography has launched two new photographic campaigns, Positively Beautiful and The Love Campaign after the success of the first 40 Over 40 campaign.
Munster, IN, November 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The recent 40 Over 40 Gala was held on October 27, 2022. It was the concluding event for the 40 over 40 campaign. This was Amy Paris Photography, LLC’s inaugural gala where the strength, wisdom, and lives of 40 wonderful women over the age of 40 were honored and celebrated. The night included an honored guest, Hope Risley, who spoke about her cancer journey. Her goal was that by sharing her story someone else will take the necessary steps to ensure their cancer is caught early so that treatment can save their life too.
The gala also included a champagne toast, hors d’oeuvres, multiple selfie stations, a photo exhibit, raffle baskets, and a split-the-pot raffle. Attendees were encouraged to mingle, meet new people, dance, and even leave a written compliment for each participant. Not only did each participant have an enlargement on display, but they were included in the magazine, “Portraits The 40 Over 40 Campaign” magazine. Each participant was given a copy of the magazine to commemorate their experience, celebrate their story and honor their strength. These women are not models. They are everyday women with everyday insecurities. For most of these ladies, just stepping in front of the camera was a step outside of their comfort zone, but Amy held space for them to feel comfortable, show up for themselves, and be seen.
Two new campaigns were launched at the Gala. The first is called Positively Beautiful and the other is The Love Campaign.
Positively Beautiful is a body-positive photographic experience for women of all ages. Like the 40 over 40 campaign, there will be a gala and magazine to honor these participants too. The Positively Beautiful campaign is a celebrity-style portrait session for the everyday woman. It celebrates her inner beauty, outer beauty, and her legacy. Women of all ages deserve to be seen and exist in photos. Participants can choose to go full glam and rock a gown with high heels, step outside of their comfort zone for an intimate boudoir session, stay more casual with a relaxed look, or mix and match a little of each. This luxurious portrait session is customized to the participant's style and level of comfort.
The Love Campaign is for couples in all stages of love who want an empowering and luxurious portrait session to celebrate their love and honor their love story. It doesn’t matter if they've celebrated 1 month, 2 years, or three decades together. This celebrity-for-a-day photoshoot experience will create beautiful portraits that capture a couple's love and create a legacy that can be passed down for generations.
Amy Paris Photography, LLC’s mission is to help the everyday woman see her beauty. Photo sessions are a body-positive experience for women of all ages. Specializing in glamour, boudoir, headshot & personal branding, couples/engagement session, generational sessions, girls-night-out sessions, mother & daughter, seniors/teens, men’s boudoir, intimate couple sessions, and much more.
To learn more, please find on Google: https://g.co/kgs/qBdyNv.
Amy Paris Photography, LLC 9337 Calumet Ave, Suite C1, Munster, IN 46321 219-629-9410
