SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster Now Available

The SmartTOP add-on convertible top control by Mods4cars is now available for the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster (R197). It enables the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving using One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be operated from a distance using the original vehicle key.