SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster Now Available
The SmartTOP add-on convertible top control by Mods4cars is now available for the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster (R197). It enables the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving using One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be operated from a distance using the original vehicle key.
Las Vegas, NV, November 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The SmartTOP additional convertible top control for the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster (R197) is now available. The retrofit convertible top module by Mods4cars enables, among other things, the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving using One-Touch. With only one push of a button, the movement of the convertible top is automatically set in motion. There is no longer any need to keep the button held down.
In addition, the convertible top can be operated from a distance using the original vehicle key. By pressing a key combination on the remote control, the convertible top opens or closes automatically. No change needs to be made to the vehicle key for this function. "The SmartTOP customer can already open their convertible top while approaching their vehicle," explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.
The SmartTOP convertible top module also contains numerous additional functions: Among of which, the windows can be opened and closed separately using the vehicle remote control. For vehicles with a keyless entry package, the convertible top can be opened and closed by touching the door handle.
If desired, the chirp function sounds a short hoot when the central locking is initiated. The side mirrors can be folded in automatically using the remote control or when the vehicle is locked. Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt the ongoing convertible top movement. If necessary, the module can be deactivated completely.
All functions can be configured according to personal preferences. A USB port attached to the SmartTOP module allows free software updates to be installed and the module to be programmed via the PC/MAC. Included within the scope of delivery is a specially developed plug-and-play adapter that ensures a foolproof connection between the vehicle electronics and SmartTOP module.
Since 2002, the company Mods4cars manufactures its smart convertible modules. The following vehicle brands are supported so far: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volvo and Volkswagen.
The convertible top control for the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster is now available for 339.00 Euro plus tax.
A product video can be viewed here:
http://youtu.be/VjqIKOTiLkE
For more information:
http://www.mods4cars.com
About Mods4cars:
Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.
The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.
Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.
The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.
