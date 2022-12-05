Brand New Release from HGBM Author Christine Nekas-Thoma
Springfield, OH, December 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order, "God’s Whispers: Your Anchor Through Life’s Storms," by Christine Nekas-Thoma.
"God's Whispers: Your Anchor Through Life's Storms" is the manifestation of Author, Christine Nekas-Thoma's dialogue with God. "Everyone experiences tough times in life — from the loss of loved ones to challenges with work to issues with health. With these challenges can come doubt — in ourselves, in our relationships, and in our faith with God. During trying times, we want answers. On her journey, God spoke to her, not only through His voice, but through the Bible, other books, songs, license plates, nature, and people. Although God did not always answer prayers on her timeline, she realized that life events do not happen by chance. Only after reflecting on her life, could she see how God's timing is perfect — even when it seemed He hadn’t answered her prayers at all. In the rapidly changing sea of life, the water does not remain calm for long. As we wait for God to guide us through our storms, this book will provide a valuable reminder to trust in God, to patiently wait for His voice to speak to us, and to recognize that unanswered prayers might be purposeful." - HGBM, New Release
Christine Nekas-Thoma, a native and resident of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in English Education (6-12) and obtained a MA degree in Writing from Northeastern University in Boston. Since 1996, she has been teaching high school English and now also teaches advanced writing for students through UW-Green Bay. In her spare time, Christine enjoys spending time with family, finding inspiration in nature, and playing and coaching basketball, tennis, and piano. Christine is married to Phil and has two sons, Beckett and Gavin. You can follow Christine on her website at https://christinenekasthoma.com or her Facebook author page at https://www.facebook.com/christinenekasthoma
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
"God's Whispers: Your Anchor Through Life's Storms" is the manifestation of Author, Christine Nekas-Thoma's dialogue with God. "Everyone experiences tough times in life — from the loss of loved ones to challenges with work to issues with health. With these challenges can come doubt — in ourselves, in our relationships, and in our faith with God. During trying times, we want answers. On her journey, God spoke to her, not only through His voice, but through the Bible, other books, songs, license plates, nature, and people. Although God did not always answer prayers on her timeline, she realized that life events do not happen by chance. Only after reflecting on her life, could she see how God's timing is perfect — even when it seemed He hadn’t answered her prayers at all. In the rapidly changing sea of life, the water does not remain calm for long. As we wait for God to guide us through our storms, this book will provide a valuable reminder to trust in God, to patiently wait for His voice to speak to us, and to recognize that unanswered prayers might be purposeful." - HGBM, New Release
Christine Nekas-Thoma, a native and resident of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in English Education (6-12) and obtained a MA degree in Writing from Northeastern University in Boston. Since 1996, she has been teaching high school English and now also teaches advanced writing for students through UW-Green Bay. In her spare time, Christine enjoys spending time with family, finding inspiration in nature, and playing and coaching basketball, tennis, and piano. Christine is married to Phil and has two sons, Beckett and Gavin. You can follow Christine on her website at https://christinenekasthoma.com or her Facebook author page at https://www.facebook.com/christinenekasthoma
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Contact
Higher Ground Books & MediaContact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Categories