Brian Storm's New Book Helps Children Understand Addiction
Philadelphia, PA, November 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Addiction affects nearly everyone and young children are no exception. Often, family relationships become toxic because of substance abuse, but children may not understand why loved ones are undergoing these behavioral changes. In "The Monkey on my Brother’s Back," Brian Storm uses a metaphorical monkey to give children a better understanding of addiction, while teaching them the importance of listening to their parents.
Brian Storm grew up in Philadelphia, PA, where he discovered a passion for writing at an early age. However, a drug addiction took priority over Brian’s life, as he spent the next 15 years selling drugs to support his habit.
Eventually, Brian turned his life around with the help of a 12-step program, where he discovered a passion for helping other alcoholics and addicts. This passion led Brian to write the first edition of his memoir, The Struggle, to share his experience, strength, and hope with others. Years later, Brian pursued a career at the Free Library of Philadelphia and went back to school to obtain his Associate of Arts Degree.
"The Monkey on my Brother’s Back" is available in hardback only. Check your local bookstore for availability, or visit Brianstormbooks.com for a complete list of retailers.
Brian Storm grew up in Philadelphia, PA, where he discovered a passion for writing at an early age. However, a drug addiction took priority over Brian’s life, as he spent the next 15 years selling drugs to support his habit.
Eventually, Brian turned his life around with the help of a 12-step program, where he discovered a passion for helping other alcoholics and addicts. This passion led Brian to write the first edition of his memoir, The Struggle, to share his experience, strength, and hope with others. Years later, Brian pursued a career at the Free Library of Philadelphia and went back to school to obtain his Associate of Arts Degree.
"The Monkey on my Brother’s Back" is available in hardback only. Check your local bookstore for availability, or visit Brianstormbooks.com for a complete list of retailers.
Contact
Brian Storm booksContact
Brian Storm
215-239-7330
www.brianstormbooks.com
737 Bainbridge Street
#7515
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Brian Storm
215-239-7330
www.brianstormbooks.com
737 Bainbridge Street
#7515
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Categories