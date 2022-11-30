Loveforce International Announces Its December 2022 Digital Music Singles Releases
Loveforce International announces the new Music Digital Singles it is releasing on five consecutive Fridays in the month of December.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has just announced its Digital Music Singles releases for December. The songs will be released on five consecutive Fridays, December 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. There will be a total of nine Digital Music Singles. The artists Loveforce International will release Digital Music Singles on will include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, The Loveforce Collective, Ami Cnnnon, and inRchild.
Different genres will be released. The genres will include, Soul, R&B, Country-Rap, Reggae, Rock, Spiritual and Holiday. There will be at least one Christmas song and one instrumental song. One of the new singles will include a featured artist. Some of the songs will be nostalgic paring with the end of the year theme. A song released on December 30 will In anticipation of the new year and another will be an homage to Winter.
"We are proud of the mix of records we have cooked up in time to celebrate the Holiday season, New Year’s and Winter. We believe there is something to suit everyone’s musical taste," said Loveforce Internatiional CEO Mark Thomas.
Loveforce International’s December Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
