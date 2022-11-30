AppsTek Announces Appointment of Senior Director for Oracle Practice
Dallas, TX, November 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AppsTek is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pankaj Kumar as Senior Director, Oracle Practice.
With over 20 years of experience in IT Services Practice Management as a business unit leader, multiple ERP Application Implementations, varied Business Transformational engagements, IT services Competency Management and Product Management at Oracle Corporation, Pankaj brings with him a truly cross functional and diverse range of expertise with multiple customer successes. Prior to joining AppsTek, Pankaj has worked with Cognizant Technology Solutions and Wipro as Director.
On the commencement of his journey with AppsTek, Pankaj says, “Delivering business growth for our customers through a comprehensive array of CoE-led, business-enabled, and specialized digital transformation services will continue to be our forte.
"What we are here for is to earn the trust of our customers while delivering value, and we strongly believe doing so will drive our credibility in the Oracle services marketplace. I am looking forward to an exciting and successful journey with AppsTek.”
About AppsTek Information Services Pvt. Ltd.
AppsTek, a global IT services organization, is committed to providing high-quality enterprise IT solutions to make businesses efficient and cost-effective. Combined with robust technologies, AppsTek offers a range of onsite and offshore development solutions supporting varied engagement models. AppsTek is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with corporate offices in India, Canada, and UAE. To know more about innovative solutions at AppsTek, visit appstekcorp.com.
Contact
Devika Das
(+91) 040-42865599
www.appstekcorp.com
