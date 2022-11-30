The Hipster Hound to Host Pet Photos with Santa on December 3
A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Renegade Paws Rescue.
Savannah, GA, November 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Hipster Hound is excited to announce its annual Pet Photos with Santa event. This year’s fundraiser will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Hipster Hound, located at 1 Diamond Causeway, Suite 13 in Savannah.
Becky Smith of Photos by Becky will be on site taking the holiday-themed photos of pets and their humans with Santa Claus. Pet Photos with Santa is open to the public, and human and pet participants alike are encouraged to dress to impress in their finest festive attire.
The $45 photo package includes two 5x7 prints and all digital proofs via email. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit Renegade Paws Rescue, which will be on hand with pups still in search of their forever homes. In addition, The Hipster Hound will be collecting pet food for the Meals on Wheels Pet Food Pantry program during the event.
“The staff and I love to host this annual fundraiser, and my husband Nick is always a good sport about playing Santa,” described Tonya Rintye, Owner of The Hipster Hound. “This year, we’re excited to have adoptable dogs from Renegade Paws Rescue join in on the fun.”
While both dogs and cats are welcome, all pets must be on leash and people-friendly. To learn more about Pet Photos with Santa, visit The Hipster Hound Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/s/pet-photos-with-santa/3142955752632572.
About The Hipster Hound
The Hipster Hound is a family-owned pet products and services company located in Savannah. They offer dog daycare, grooming, boarding, retail and more at two locations. Visit www.hipsterhound.net for more information.
Tonya Rintye
(912) 658-1789
https://www.hipsterhound.net/
(912) 658-1789
https://www.hipsterhound.net/
