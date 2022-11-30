"The Miracle Child," Finalist for Best Book Award
American Book Fest have announced the winners and finalists of The 2022 Best Book Awards and “The Miracle Child: Traumatic Brain Injury and Me,” written by Kelly and Michael Lang, was named among the finalists.
Leesburg, VA, November 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 19th Annual Best Book Awards announce 2022 Award Recipients, Finalist: “The Miracle Child: Traumatic Brain Injury and Me.”
Jeffrey Keen, President and CEO of American Book Fest, said this year’s contest yielded thousands of entries from authors and publishers around the world, which were then narrowed down to the final results.
Keen says of the awards, "Over our 20-year history, thousands of self-published and indie authors have leveraged the promotional power of their Best Book Award to increase online recognition, enhance their title’s credibility, and garner more attention in the crowded book buying marketplace."
Co-author Kelly Lang said, “Thank you, American Book Fest. We are excited to be included among the many wonderful books submitted and, as a Finalist for the Best Book Awards, are pleased to take our message about traumatic brain injury and its effects on family to a wider audience.”
Awards were presented for titles published in 2020-2022. All Finalists are of equal merit, listed alphabetically. For more information, visit www.themiraclechild.org. The Langs can be contacted at TheMiracleChild2001@gmail.com and are currently scheduling speaking engagements for 2023.
Contact
The Miracle Child: Traumatic Brain Injury and Me
Michael Lang
703-408-5980
www.themiraclechild.org
