Loveforce International Announces December 2022 Book Giveaways
Loveforce International announces the five books it will be giving away on each of the five Fridays in December.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International will give away five different books on five consecutive Fridays in December. During the month, both Fiction and Non-Fiction books will be given away. The genres of books given away will include Self-Help, a Fiction Anthology, a book of quotes, a collection of writings about faith and a book of poetry.
On Friday, December 2nd the e-book version of The Physical, Mental and Spiritual Pandemic Survival Guide by Mark Wilkins, will be given away. Both the English and Spanish language versions of the e-book will be given away. The book was written with families in mind. It provides readers with information about how to survive and thrive in the era of the Pandemic. It includes information on physical, mental, and spiritual precautions and self-care.
On Friday, December 9th the e-book version of The Mark Wilkins Reader by Mark Wilkins will be given away. The book is a collection of writings from 10 different books by Mark Wilkins. The genres of the fictional writings include Humor, Horror, and drama. The stories feature characters like a yelling teacher, a smart spouse, a ghost, an ISIS commander accidentally beheaded by a pair of ISIS recruits and a kid with a cell phone problem.
On Friday, December 16th, the e-book version of The Best Spiritual Quotes by The Prophet of Life both the English and Spanish Language versions of the e-book will be given away. The book is filled with some of the more popular quotes on spiritual subjects attributed to The Prophet of Life. Included are quotes on faith, mercy, life lessons, humanity, and spirituality.
On Friday, December 23rd, the e-book version of What Faith Has Taught Me by The Prophet of Life will be given away. The book has writings by The Prophet of Life that he hopes will provide spiritual insights and life lessons that can help inspire readers towards living their best life. Topics include gratitude, perception, how everything is connected, how belief can change the world and the secret to spiritual growth.
On Friday, December 30th, the e-book version of Reflections in The Mirror of Life by The Prophet of Life will be given away. This book of Poetry focuses modern society, the problems it faces, and the people who are a part of it. The book is divided into five chapters, each of which explores a different theme woven into the fabric of modern life. The tone for each chapter is set by a free verse poem which is followed by a series of rhyming poems on that theme. The themes are taken after five stages of life. The themes are childhood, getting a job/career, adulthood, becoming a member of society and life lessons learned through age and experience.
“It has been said that variety is the spice of life, so we are spicing up this Holiday Season with a variety of book giveaways,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
All the books being given away will be the e-book versions of the titles being given away. All books will be given away on Amazon exclusively. All books being given away will be given away on the day listed only.
