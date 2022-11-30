Loveforce International Releases A Santa In Red Pajamas
Loveforce International releases a new Digital Music Single by recording artist inRchild and gives away a book in its honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 2, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single will be by Loveforce International Recording Artists inRchild. Loveforce International will give away a book in honor of the new Digital Music Single.
The Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled, “Santa In Red Pajamas.” It focuses on a teenage voice singing about a Santa that isn’t very nice. The single tells the story of Santa’s misdeeds. The youthful quality of the single is purposeful.
The book being given away on Friday, December 2, the e-book version of "The Physical, Mental and Spiritual Pandemic Survival Guide" by Mark Wilkins, will be given away. Both, the English & Spanish language versions of the e-book will be given away. The book was written with families in mind. It provides readers with information about how to survive and thrive in the era of the Pandemic. It includes information on physical, mental and spiritual precautions and self-care.
“This week we are releasing a humorous Christmas song and giving away a survival guide for pandemics. You could say we are providing comfort (offered by the survival guide) and joy (offered by the Digital Music Single),” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, December 2 only, worldwide on Amazon exclusively. The new Digital Music Single will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
