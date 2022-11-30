Composer Nathan Felix Releases Symphony Recording Featuring Inversion Ensemble

Composer, Nathan Felix, is set to release a new live classical music recording of his 3rd symphony, Santa-Almada. The choral symphony featuring Inversion Ensemble was recorded live for its premiere in Austin at KMFA’s Draylen Mason Music Studio on May 14th 2022 by Grammy winning engineer Erik Wofford. Santa-Almada will be released and available to stream and download worldwide on all digital platforms on Friday December 9th.