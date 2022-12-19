Credible Thread, Textile Group Exhibition at Artspace Warehouse, Los Angeles

The group exhibition Credible Thread features artworks inspired by textiles. Needles slip in and out of canvases; attire is magnified; wire mesh is sculpted as fabric; and patterns that mimic weaving and patchwork captivate. The common thread in this exhibition is the idea of threadwork as artists consider the repetition in producing fabric, and how patterns emerge to form shapes. At first, threads seem thin, but as more and more come together, they grow both in dimensionality and meaning.