1.5+ Million Users on the WebCEO SEO Platform: A New Milestone
The WebCEO company now has 1.5+ million users on the SEO platform after more than 20 years of painstaking work. A brief excursion into the company's history.
Sheridan, WY, December 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The WebCEO corporation has hit a milestone of 1,500,000+ users registered on the WebCEO SEO platform. For 22 years, WebCEO has built a 23-pro-level toolset for marketers and company owners. With the help of smart tools, specialists can find the right keywords, spy on competitors, track website rankings, manage backlinks and internal links, automatically scan websites, schedule reports sanding, and configure email alerts. Individuals, teams, and businesses have already implemented WebCEO software as an essential part of their working processes.
The story of the WebCEO company started in September 2000 when the team launched HitLens, one of the most innovative website visitor tracking tools, which was only a small part of the future WebCEO software platform for desktop PC. The next year the company gave birth to the downloadable WebCEO Desktop Suite based on white-hat SEO principles. Year by year, this set of tools became more popular and required fundamental changes. In 2010 a team of 50 people released a new product, WebCEO Online, which was almost the same as today’s WebCEO platform but had only nine SEO tools. Within the next 10 years, the online service team increased the number of tools to 14, and many teamwork functionality solutions were added, including the White Label Domain feature. This allowed clients to use and sell the WebCEO tools as if they were developed and hosted on their own subdomains. The most loyal WebCEO platform users helped wiki-translate the WebCEO interface into 24 languages. The software has become an all-purpose solution for SEO professionals worldwide.
Now WebCEO competes with the top-end agency-level SEO tool market. In the past 2 years, WebCEO users have maintained high activity with the service:
- 83,235 customer projects were added to WebCEO;
- 11.3 million toxic backlinks were detected;
- 2.150 million keyword rankings of WebCEO customers monitored;
- 480K keyword rankings of WebCEO customers increased, more than 22.5% of the monitored keywords;
- 172.6K pages with Speed Score improved after following WebCEO recommendations
- 4.9K sitemaps generated;
- 26.8 million competitor backlinks discovered by the Competitor Backlink Spy;
- 21.3K SEO leads generated by the WebCEO LeadGen Tool;
- 49.3K team members added to the WebCEO Task Manager;
- 4.85 million tasks completed within the WebCEO Task Manager;
- 96.3K white label reports generated by WebCEO;
- 132.8K WebCEO reports sent to clients.
Now the WebCEO platform is celebrating the milestone of 1,500,000+ users from more than 150 countries.
For more information about the WebCEO corporation, please visit the website.
The story of the WebCEO company started in September 2000 when the team launched HitLens, one of the most innovative website visitor tracking tools, which was only a small part of the future WebCEO software platform for desktop PC. The next year the company gave birth to the downloadable WebCEO Desktop Suite based on white-hat SEO principles. Year by year, this set of tools became more popular and required fundamental changes. In 2010 a team of 50 people released a new product, WebCEO Online, which was almost the same as today’s WebCEO platform but had only nine SEO tools. Within the next 10 years, the online service team increased the number of tools to 14, and many teamwork functionality solutions were added, including the White Label Domain feature. This allowed clients to use and sell the WebCEO tools as if they were developed and hosted on their own subdomains. The most loyal WebCEO platform users helped wiki-translate the WebCEO interface into 24 languages. The software has become an all-purpose solution for SEO professionals worldwide.
Now WebCEO competes with the top-end agency-level SEO tool market. In the past 2 years, WebCEO users have maintained high activity with the service:
- 83,235 customer projects were added to WebCEO;
- 11.3 million toxic backlinks were detected;
- 2.150 million keyword rankings of WebCEO customers monitored;
- 480K keyword rankings of WebCEO customers increased, more than 22.5% of the monitored keywords;
- 172.6K pages with Speed Score improved after following WebCEO recommendations
- 4.9K sitemaps generated;
- 26.8 million competitor backlinks discovered by the Competitor Backlink Spy;
- 21.3K SEO leads generated by the WebCEO LeadGen Tool;
- 49.3K team members added to the WebCEO Task Manager;
- 4.85 million tasks completed within the WebCEO Task Manager;
- 96.3K white label reports generated by WebCEO;
- 132.8K WebCEO reports sent to clients.
Now the WebCEO platform is celebrating the milestone of 1,500,000+ users from more than 150 countries.
For more information about the WebCEO corporation, please visit the website.
Contact
Allen MacCannellContact
+1-866-793-2236
+1-866-793-2236
Categories