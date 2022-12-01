Hinfo Digital Hotel Compendium: Video Support for Property Details and Sort Local Places/Events by Hotel Guests Location
Hinfo is launching today, Version 3.5 of their mobile hotel technology solution. This major update includes support for hotels and holiday homes to provide video instructions based on various on-site amenities. Hotel guests can now sort local places and events recommended from management at each property, based on their current location.
Melbourne, Australia, December 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hinfo has had requests from property and holiday home group managers to add support for providing details from their hotel compendiums in video format.
There are certain details that can be better explained via video format compared to providing only text and/or images, including how to operate a dishwasher or use a keyless entry keypad at a holiday home.
Properties using the Hinfo service can now utilize any/all combinations of text, image, PDF and video for each of their headings based on their main hotel compendium details.
“Hinfo is the first guest digital compendium on the market, that we know of, to allow managers to provide guests their property’s details in either text, image, PDF and/or video format for each heading independently,” says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo.
Guests can now take advantage of the new "Sort by Location" feature built into the Near Me section of Hinfo.
All of this processing in the mobile app and web-based solution, is done locally on the guests’ devices, with no GPS coordinates of hotel guests being recorded, as part of their privacy efforts.
“By allowing the option for all places and events in each category to be sorted from closest to furthest away from the guest’s current location, this cab allow them to make decisions faster,” says Neil Houlston. “After checking into a hotel or holiday home, if guests want to find the closest supermarket, the Hinfo hotel app will now let them find the closest faster, to help with settling in sooner.”
These exciting additions to the Hinfo service are in addition to multiple minor improvements across the service, including but not limited to:
The Map button in Near Me has now been replaced with a new icon.
Property Logos (if provided) now appear on the room type selection screen upon guests downloading the property’s details.
Hinfo is extending their lead on improving communication with hotel guests during their stay and further increasing the value for money with their cost effective mobile solution.
To learn more about the Hinfo service and everything introduced today, please visit their Hinfo website.
