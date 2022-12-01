Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Successful Supplier Fair at AEU 2022 in Dallas
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, praised his team for their successful Supplier Fair at the 2022 edition of the Advanced Engineering University in Dallas, Texas.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, December 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently hosted their annual Supplier Fair in Dallas, Texas.
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the success of this year's Supplier Fair at the 2022 edition of the Advanced Engineering University.
Part of Advanced Engineering University (AEU) 2022, this premier event provides training to members of Future's Advanced Engineering Group on the latest technologies and applications from their valued partner suppliers.
Every member of the company's engineering team was on hand for the Americas event, along with Advanced Engineering staff from various offices around the world. The fair featured supplier booths complete with product specifics, evaluation tools, and live demos, along with many giveaways and prizes.
The annual Supplier Fair provides an excellent opportunity for Future Electronics Field Application Engineers (FAEs) to network with key supplier personnel while acquiring expert-level insight into the next generation of electronic technologies.
Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.
For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
