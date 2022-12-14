SoftwareDekho.in for the Indian Software Market
SoftwareDekho has launched its website for the Indian Software market where users can check reviews of all kind of softwares available in the India.
Ahmedabad, India, December 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SoftwareDekho is all set to launch its website, SoftwareDekho.in, a one-click solution for B2B business needs. This software discovery and recommendation platform is a one-stop guide for every start-up, small, medium, and large-sized business.
SoftawreDekho’s unique catalog features more than ten business software categories covering different software tools from 150+ Indian companies. This soon-to-launch website lists several business software vendors providing the appropriate tools as per the latest business needs. Customers searching for a new addition to organizing their businesses can decide from the extensive list of vendors based on their requirements.
Some business software tools listed on the category directory of SoftwareDekho.in include Accounting, Human Resource Management Software, Payroll, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Recruitment, and Cloud Telephony.
Customers who sign up for SoftwareDekho by filling up their name, contact, and business details get a free consultation from the team. Members can interact with the team wherein an expert understands the requirements and suggests appropriate companies providing the apt software to help manage their businesses.
With high-quality services and top-notch tools, SoftwareDekho lists some best Indian software vendors in the industry. Focusing on customer satisfaction and choosing ethical vendors, SoftwareDekho.in aims at providing the right solution to every customer and vendor accessing its website.
Categories