Tragic Death of Western Illinois University Football Player Leads Family to Launch Foundation
Nevada, MO, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Hunter L Mason Foundation was created to honor the legacy of Hunter Mason and inspire others to #LiveLikeHunter.
Following the tragic death this past May of Hunter Mason his family was moved to start the Hunter L Mason Foundation. The foundation’s mission is simple: To support and encourage personal and community development through sports, faith, and education, while bringing hope to those facing difficult times.
The foundation was established during the summer of 2022 after Hunter’s brief but courageous battle with glioblastoma. Hunter was diagnosed in early April 2022 and within a few short weeks succumbed to the aggressive brain tumor on May 31, 2022. During his short but impactful life, Hunter inspired those close to him and those who just knew of him to live, learn, and play with humility and commitment. The foundation strives to continue Hunter’s inspiring legacy by providing opportunities for others to #LiveLikeHunter.
Hunter’s impact on others knew no limit, he inspired children and adults alike and impressed everyone who worked with or around him. His former Western Illinois University coach, Jared Elliott summed up Hunter’s legacy by saying, “In 22 years, Hunter made a profound impact on the lives of many, more than most do in a full lifetime…he poured everything he had into everything he did.”
The Hunter L Mason Foundation has worked to quickly make an impact locally by donating to support the Hunter Mason Courage Award and Scholarship at Western Illinois, donating to support student athletes in his hometown school district through the Nevada R-5 Hunter L Mason Scholarship Fund, donating to support the Nevada Tigers All-Sports Booster Club, and members of the foundation spent a week in October performing random acts of kindness in honor of Hunter’s birthday.
The goal for 2023 is to continue to grow the foundation and increase awareness of it, as well as to continue fundraising through ongoing initiatives and yearly events including the Mason’s Masters Charity Golf Tournament scheduled for June 3, 2023, in Nevada, Missouri.
To learn more about Hunter’s life, the foundation, and its mission, please visit www.hunterlmasonfoundation.org.
For more information, press only:
Carrie Kafer-Mason
417-321-1421
info@hunterlmasonfoundation.org
For more information
www.hunterlmasonfoundation.org
