Worldwide Discipleship Association Announces Dedication of Hewett Training Center
WDA opens Hewett Training Center to equip God’s people to make disciples who disciple.
Fayetteville, GA, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) announced today that it officially opened and dedicated the WDA Hewett Training Center on November 11, 2022. The training center is part of the WDA headquarters property in Fayetteville, GA, and includes one large meeting room and one small meeting room to be used for hosting discipleship trainings, small groups, and meetings. The center also includes a discipleship library and a commissioning space. The purpose of the Hewett Training Center is to equip God’s people to make disciples who disciple.
The Hewett Training Center is named in honor of Ken and Betty Hewett, and the legacy of their service to the Lord with WDA from 1975-2022. Their life of ministry is bearing lasting fruit in God’s kingdom. The Lord used the Hewetts to personally disciple hundreds of people, train thousands of disciple builders, and launch the international ministry of WDA in 1981 in Seoul, South Korea.
"It’s right and fitting that we should dedicate this space to Ken and Betty because it was their vision, their heart, and their hard work that made the international ministry of WDA possible," said Bob Dukes, WDA’s President and CEO. "It’s not a coincidence that we can lay the foundation of this training center on the foundations of the Hewett's faith. Ken and Betty don’t travel anymore, but they don’t need to. They have spent their lives giving the Gospel away. They have embodied the heart of WDA: to make disciples who can disciple others."
The dedication event drew 20 attendees from across the U.S., including Ken and Betty. The attendees shared stories from their time working with the Hewetts and honoring their service to God through Worldwide Discipleship Association.
“Ken and Betty have never gotten distracted or lost their focus,” said Everette Albrecht, a WDA Staff Member. “They have stuck with what God told them to do. They are such a good team, they have the gift of teaching, and it’s just wonderful to see how God anointed them. Ken and Betty have also always stuck with discipleship. They multiplied themselves all over the world!”
Interested parties can contact WDA (info@disciplebuilding.org) to learn more about WDA discipleship training and small groups, or to utilize the Hewett Training Center for ministry-related training events or meetings.
Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus. WDA has been serving the metro-Atlanta area since 1974.
Jordan Stafford (Marketing Coordinator)
770-460-1337
www.disciplebuilding.org/
