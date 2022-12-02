New Book Release by Publish Your Purpose: "Self-Elected," by Lisa Wise
Hartford, CT, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Publish Your Purpose has published Lisa Wise's new book, "Self-Elected."
Self-Elected is a story of abundance. Part memoir, part business guide, and part manifesto, it invites the reader to explore the convergence of social justice and profit. Lisa Wise tells a deeply personal story about being a child left behind and how that beginning, coupled with an intuitive knack for entrepreneurship, evolved into an intense desire to build security for herself and others. This work is both personal and practical in nature, providing budding entrepreneurs and those who want to revisit their business models with concrete recommendations for centering their companies in justice without ceding profits. It includes an array of research and case studies to build a compelling argument that prioritizing people and place is the truest path not only to financial success, but to a more equitable society. Self-Elected is the story of how one woman who grew up with housing insecurity went on to build a thriving family of property management companies, all while flipping the traditional scarcity-based business model on its head.
Get your copy of Self-Elected: How to Put Justice Over Profit and Soar in Business at your favorite place to buy books (or on Bookshop.org)
Lisa Wise successfully oversees real estate management and technology enterprises anchored in justice and profitable by design. In 2020, she founded and launched birdSEED, a housing justice initiative granting no-strings down payment grants to first time BIPOC buyers. In 2022, birdSEED was named a world-changing idea by Fast Company. She lives in Washington, DC with her little family.
You can learn more about lisa wise and her book at https://www.Flock-DC.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
Self-Elected is a story of abundance. Part memoir, part business guide, and part manifesto, it invites the reader to explore the convergence of social justice and profit. Lisa Wise tells a deeply personal story about being a child left behind and how that beginning, coupled with an intuitive knack for entrepreneurship, evolved into an intense desire to build security for herself and others. This work is both personal and practical in nature, providing budding entrepreneurs and those who want to revisit their business models with concrete recommendations for centering their companies in justice without ceding profits. It includes an array of research and case studies to build a compelling argument that prioritizing people and place is the truest path not only to financial success, but to a more equitable society. Self-Elected is the story of how one woman who grew up with housing insecurity went on to build a thriving family of property management companies, all while flipping the traditional scarcity-based business model on its head.
Get your copy of Self-Elected: How to Put Justice Over Profit and Soar in Business at your favorite place to buy books (or on Bookshop.org)
Lisa Wise successfully oversees real estate management and technology enterprises anchored in justice and profitable by design. In 2020, she founded and launched birdSEED, a housing justice initiative granting no-strings down payment grants to first time BIPOC buyers. In 2022, birdSEED was named a world-changing idea by Fast Company. She lives in Washington, DC with her little family.
You can learn more about lisa wise and her book at https://www.Flock-DC.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
Contact
Publish Your Purpose PressContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurposepress.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurposepress.com
Categories