Recite Me Launches Digital Inclusion Toolkit to Drive Inclusive Online Experiences for All
Reston, VA, November 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Recite Me, a tech for good SaaS organization, has launched a 40-page Digital Inclusion Toolkit to help improve online experiences for users around the world. The toolkit was produced as part of Recite Me’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrations.
In recent years, internet use has skyrocketed, increasing by 1355% from 2000 to 2022. The improved connectivity has created endless opportunities but brought with it many barriers to accessing information and completing simple tasks online.
Current statistics estimate that 1 in 5 people have a disability that could affect how they access online content. To encourage businesses to improve the online experience for the millions of people who are disabled or neurodivergent, Recite Me has launched a free digital toolkit. The toolkit can be used across all sectors and provides guidance on how to break down online barriers for employees, customers, and the wider online community.
In creating the toolkit, Recite Me has partnered with Mike Adams CEO of Purple, a leading organization dedicated to reducing levels of inequality between disabled & non-disabled people, and Amanda Kirby, CEO of Do-IT Profiler, a firm offering consulting on processes and procedures relating to neurodivergence, learning difficulties, and disabilities.
Disabled people are over 50% more likely to face barriers when accessing digital and online services online. This highlights the clear need for organizations to do more to improve online accessibility.
Recite Me’s CEO and Founder Ross Linnett said: “Since Recite Me was founded the mission was always to change the online world for the better, and in today's increasingly digital world that mission is more important than ever. Many organizations still aren’t prioritizing online accessibility, and many people are being left behind in this digital era. I am dyslexic myself and have encountered many barriers online so understand first-hand how frustrating it can be.
"For the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we wanted to use our platform to create positive change by educating organizations around the world to drive improvements for those who face barriers online. Even small changes to how a company approaches digital inclusion can make a huge difference in someone's life. Together we must strive to create change and make the online world a welcoming and inclusive place for everyone.”
The toolkit has been designed with people in a variety of job roles in mind and includes advice relevant to workers at all levels across all sectors. Businesses can find out more and access the resources at reciteme.com/us/.
In recent years, internet use has skyrocketed, increasing by 1355% from 2000 to 2022. The improved connectivity has created endless opportunities but brought with it many barriers to accessing information and completing simple tasks online.
Current statistics estimate that 1 in 5 people have a disability that could affect how they access online content. To encourage businesses to improve the online experience for the millions of people who are disabled or neurodivergent, Recite Me has launched a free digital toolkit. The toolkit can be used across all sectors and provides guidance on how to break down online barriers for employees, customers, and the wider online community.
In creating the toolkit, Recite Me has partnered with Mike Adams CEO of Purple, a leading organization dedicated to reducing levels of inequality between disabled & non-disabled people, and Amanda Kirby, CEO of Do-IT Profiler, a firm offering consulting on processes and procedures relating to neurodivergence, learning difficulties, and disabilities.
Disabled people are over 50% more likely to face barriers when accessing digital and online services online. This highlights the clear need for organizations to do more to improve online accessibility.
Recite Me’s CEO and Founder Ross Linnett said: “Since Recite Me was founded the mission was always to change the online world for the better, and in today's increasingly digital world that mission is more important than ever. Many organizations still aren’t prioritizing online accessibility, and many people are being left behind in this digital era. I am dyslexic myself and have encountered many barriers online so understand first-hand how frustrating it can be.
"For the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we wanted to use our platform to create positive change by educating organizations around the world to drive improvements for those who face barriers online. Even small changes to how a company approaches digital inclusion can make a huge difference in someone's life. Together we must strive to create change and make the online world a welcoming and inclusive place for everyone.”
The toolkit has been designed with people in a variety of job roles in mind and includes advice relevant to workers at all levels across all sectors. Businesses can find out more and access the resources at reciteme.com/us/.
Contact
Recite MeContact
Craig Repasky
330-506-8368
Craig Repasky
330-506-8368
Categories