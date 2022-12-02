Mobile Diesel Truck Mechanic in Jackson, MS Excited to Announce Launch of New Responsive Website
Jackson, MS, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Action Diesel Truck & Equipment Service, LLC is excited to announce the arrival of their new responsive website. The mobile diesel mechanic has recently partnered with Albany-based online marketing company Prospect Genius to launch a new digital marketing campaign— the centerpiece of which is this website.
Their new website was created following the philosophy of responsive design, meaning that it's designed to provide an optimal viewing and user experience on a wide range of devices, from desktop computers to mobile phones. This is important now more than ever as the average American's smartphone usage continues to rise. In 2020, the number of smartphone users in the United States reached approximately 294.15 million. This year, in 2022, they're estimated to hit 307 million.
"We are proud to help Action Diesel Truck & Equipment Service offer it's customers a website that is easy to use, whether they are looking for diesel truck repairs or maintenance services," said Matt Gallo of Prospect Genius. Action Diesel Truck & Equipment Service's new website includes information about the company's array of services, including mobile diesel repairs, diesel truck maintenance, and more. Website visitors can also find a list of contact information, enabling them to reach the mobile diesel mechanic by phone call, text, or email.
Action Diesel Truck & Equipment Service is a veteran-owned and operated business located in Jackson, Mississippi. They are fully licensed and insured, and provide quality service to customers in Jackson, Brandon, Clinton and the surrounding areas at competitive prices. For more information, visit www.actiondieseltruckservice.com.
