Michigan-Based Bridge Contractor Named Winner of Top Workplaces Award
C.A. Hull was just one of eight Michigan companies in the construction sector to receive the Top Workplaces Award in 2022, and the only bridge contractor to make the list.
Commerce Township, MI, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- C.A. Hull has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces.
In its first year of submitting for the award, C.A. Hull was named a winner in the mid-size company category.
C.A. Hull’s team of 360 individuals consists of 324 skilled tradesmen and women working in the field and 35 administrative personnel headquartered in Commerce Township.
As a heavy-highway contractor specializing in bridge construction and rehabilitation, C.A. Hull employs various skilled trades including carpenters, laborers, operators, painters, and cement finishers. A typical workday for employees consists of working outdoors on various bridge construction projects throughout Michigan from early March until late November.
For over 90 years, C.A. Hull has held true to its core value of safety, teamwork, innovation, quality, and integrity, with safety being the number one core value indicated as a factor of employee satisfaction.
The Top Workplaces award is based solely on the feedback offered through the employee engagement survey that was sent out to all individuals employed by C.A. Hull.
This confidential survey, which was administered through the third-party employee engagement technology company, Energage, uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, connection, and more.
Kayla Kirsten
248-376-4591
cahull.com
