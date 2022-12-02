ATEN Technology Launches New Solutions for the Control Room of the Future
New DisplayPort KVM Extenders Re-envision Control Rooms with 5K and Robust System Reliability.
Irvine, CA, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, today announced several new 5K DisplayPort KVM over IP Extenders, ideal for facility situation rooms, network operations centers (NOCs), utility process control centers, traffic management centers, retail surveillance centers, broadcasting distribution monitoring centers, command control centers, emergency and recue command centers and operation control centers.
The new KVM over IP Extenders can be combined with ATEN’s KVM over IP Matrix Manager (CCKM) to extend, control, monitor and access DisplayPort-interfaced computers across an independent network with flexible configurations. Over IP solutions allow operators to be separated from servers, while secure, remote access is made easy, and servers remain centrally manageable.
Product Features:
· Native DisplayPort signal processing with color depth up to 12 bits and support for HDR 10
· Lossless video compression up to 5K with zero latency
· Superior video quality – up to 5120 x 1440 @ 60 Hz (4:4:4), 5120 x 2880 @ 30 Hz (4:4:4), 4096 x 2160 @ 60 Hz (4:4:4), 1920 x 1080 @ 240 Hz (4:4:4), 2560 x 1440 @ 144 Hz (4:4:4)
· USB isochronous transfer enables USB camera and USB speaker usage between transmitter and receiver.
· Network/power redundancy that reinforces system reliability by maintaining uninterrupted operations and seamless power failover during any contingency.
· Quickly switch between two ports in 0.3 seconds with no blank screen transition.
· Boundless switching allows operators to switch control from one computer to another by moving the mouse cursor across screens, to quickly respond to anything with high priority.
“Control room operations are being challenged to pivot effectively as workplaces face restructuring and decentralization is inevitably enforced. Despite manpower shortages, managing escalations with secure, precise, and timely data from real-time monitoring and dynamic collaboration has become measurably more mission-critical than ever,” said Aaron Johnson, product manager at ATEN Technology. “Incorporating flexible extender connections, visual collaboration, and system control, ATEN’s latest KVM over IP Extenders aim to streamline control room workflows to jump start operators’ productivity, allowing mission-critical control room operations to become more ergonomic, user-centered, and task-oriented, while remaining separate from any adverse environmental interference.”
Pricing and Availability
ATEN’s 5K DisplayPort KVM over IP receiver and transmitters are now available for $2,395 USD via ATEN’s channel of distribution and reseller partners: http://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/.
The new 5K DisplayPort KVM over IP Extender models include:
· KX9970T (5K DisplayPort KVM over IP Transmitter): https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/kx9970t/
· KX9970R (5K DisplayPort KVM over IP Receiver): https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/kx9970r/
· KX9970FT (5K DisplayPort KVM over IP Transmitter): https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/kx9970ft/
· KX9970FR (5K DisplayPort KVM over IP Receiver): https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/kx9970fr/
For more information, product features, and technical specifications about ATEN’s complete line of KVM over IP matrix system solutions, visit: https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-over-ip-matrix-system/?f4831[]=4.
About ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 630 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.
A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S. support. For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter or on LinkedIn.
The new KVM over IP Extenders can be combined with ATEN’s KVM over IP Matrix Manager (CCKM) to extend, control, monitor and access DisplayPort-interfaced computers across an independent network with flexible configurations. Over IP solutions allow operators to be separated from servers, while secure, remote access is made easy, and servers remain centrally manageable.
Product Features:
· Native DisplayPort signal processing with color depth up to 12 bits and support for HDR 10
· Lossless video compression up to 5K with zero latency
· Superior video quality – up to 5120 x 1440 @ 60 Hz (4:4:4), 5120 x 2880 @ 30 Hz (4:4:4), 4096 x 2160 @ 60 Hz (4:4:4), 1920 x 1080 @ 240 Hz (4:4:4), 2560 x 1440 @ 144 Hz (4:4:4)
· USB isochronous transfer enables USB camera and USB speaker usage between transmitter and receiver.
· Network/power redundancy that reinforces system reliability by maintaining uninterrupted operations and seamless power failover during any contingency.
· Quickly switch between two ports in 0.3 seconds with no blank screen transition.
· Boundless switching allows operators to switch control from one computer to another by moving the mouse cursor across screens, to quickly respond to anything with high priority.
“Control room operations are being challenged to pivot effectively as workplaces face restructuring and decentralization is inevitably enforced. Despite manpower shortages, managing escalations with secure, precise, and timely data from real-time monitoring and dynamic collaboration has become measurably more mission-critical than ever,” said Aaron Johnson, product manager at ATEN Technology. “Incorporating flexible extender connections, visual collaboration, and system control, ATEN’s latest KVM over IP Extenders aim to streamline control room workflows to jump start operators’ productivity, allowing mission-critical control room operations to become more ergonomic, user-centered, and task-oriented, while remaining separate from any adverse environmental interference.”
Pricing and Availability
ATEN’s 5K DisplayPort KVM over IP receiver and transmitters are now available for $2,395 USD via ATEN’s channel of distribution and reseller partners: http://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/.
The new 5K DisplayPort KVM over IP Extender models include:
· KX9970T (5K DisplayPort KVM over IP Transmitter): https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/kx9970t/
· KX9970R (5K DisplayPort KVM over IP Receiver): https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/kx9970r/
· KX9970FT (5K DisplayPort KVM over IP Transmitter): https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/kx9970ft/
· KX9970FR (5K DisplayPort KVM over IP Receiver): https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/kx9970fr/
For more information, product features, and technical specifications about ATEN’s complete line of KVM over IP matrix system solutions, visit: https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-over-ip-matrix-system/?f4831[]=4.
About ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 630 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.
A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S. support. For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter or on LinkedIn.
Contact
ATENContact
Angela Tuzzo
732-758-1100
www.mrbpr.com
Angela Tuzzo
732-758-1100
www.mrbpr.com
Categories