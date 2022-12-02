Streaming TV Network Searching for Comedic Talent
Streaming TV network searching for comedic talent in its first contest for the next big TV Comic. Winner will get a free 30-minute Comedy Special aired on the Legrity Network in early 2023. No fee to apply; deadline is December 31, 2022 at midnight.
Gilbert, AZ, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Legrity streaming TV Network is pleased to announce the launch of the Legrity's Looking Contest series which will search for the next big TV talent. This first talent competition will be the search for the next big TV Comic. The contest is open to adults (18+) and is restricted to TV14 standards. The deadline is December 31, 2022 when contestants must fill out a simple form and submit a 2 minute comedy routine on video. There is no fee to enter, however entrants may elect to pay a fee to guarantee their audition. Be seen on global streaming TV; to learn more & apply, go to: https://bit.ly/LegritysLooking4Comic.
The top ten Finalists will be aired on January 22, 2023 on Legrity where the audience will be able to vote for their favorite comic. The winner will win a 30-minute Comedy Special which will air February 10, 2023.
Legrity.TV is a new free streaming TV Network available to 5+ Billion households worldwide in 195 countries. This network hosts empowering, educating, entertaining original shows, and live shows. Viewers can watch these exclusive shows on www.Legrity.TV from their computers and can find the free Legrity app on AppleTV, GoogleTV, Roku & Amazon FireTV, as well as on Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Philips, Sony, Panasonic, Sharp & TCL).
Legrity.TV’s mission is to provide a positive TV platform which empowers content creators with easy and affordable access to the world of streaming TV so they can get their positively impactful messages out to a global audience. Legrity’s core values are Legacy, Integrity and Community.
The Founders/Owners can be reached for interviews or comments at 727-386-8227 or lesley@legritymedia.com. For more details: www.LegrityMedia.com. Visit us on social media. Media kit is available upon request.
