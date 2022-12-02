Husson University Theatre to Present the Holiday Classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a Live Radio Play
Husson University Theatre, the university’s official student theatre club, will perform Joe Landry’s “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” on December 2-4, 2022 in The Gracie’s Black Box Theatre. This feel-good holiday classic will be performed in front of a live audience in a setting similar to a 1930s-style radio broadcast. An ensemble of talented students will help to bring the timeless characters in this classic story to life. Learn more at the HussonUniversityTheatre1 Facebook page.
Bangor, ME, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Husson University Theatre (HUT), the university’s official student theatre club, will perform Joe Landry’s “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” on December 2 - 4, 2022 in The Gracie’s Black Box Theatre.
This feel-good holiday classic will be performed in front of a live audience in a setting similar to a 1930s-style radio broadcast.
The story is about every man George Bailey as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. An angel visits Bailey and shows him what life would have been like if he had never existed. Inspired by Frank Capra’s 1947 film, Joe Landry’s “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” will leave audiences appreciating just how precious it is to be alive.
The show is directed, designed, and performed by Husson students and will be open to the public. In accordance with University health protocols, members of the audience have the option to wear a mask if they choose.
“'It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' is a look at a classic Christmas story through a different lens,” said director Bailey Arruda, a sophomore from Warwick, R.I., pursuing a Bachelor of Science in video/film production at Husson University’s New England School of Communications. “It will bring the audience back to a time before television, when radio brought stories of romance, adventure and suspense to an eager listening public.”
Co-Director Lilian Mode, a College of Science and Humanities senior from Yarmouth, Maine, who is working toward a Bachelor of Science in elementary education, felt that the production was an exciting a new experience. “Working with the cast and crew for this show has been wonderful. They’re all incredibly hardworking. Every member of the production is giving it their all to make this show is the best it can be. None of this would be possible without all of their hard work."
Performances of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” are Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 3 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 4 at 2 p.m. All performances will be in The Gracie’s Black Box Theatre. The Black Box Theatre is located on the second floor of The Gracie.
General admission tickets are only available at the door one hour before each performance. Seating is limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis for this one-act drama. Admission is free for Husson students and $5.00 for others.
