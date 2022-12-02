Husson University Theatre to Present the Holiday Classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a Live Radio Play

Husson University Theatre, the university’s official student theatre club, will perform Joe Landry’s “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” on December 2-4, 2022 in The Gracie’s Black Box Theatre. This feel-good holiday classic will be performed in front of a live audience in a setting similar to a 1930s-style radio broadcast. An ensemble of talented students will help to bring the timeless characters in this classic story to life. Learn more at the HussonUniversityTheatre1 Facebook page.