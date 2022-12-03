Cord Media Company Earns 10 Prestigious Davey Awards
Cord Media, a full-service agency in Palm Desert, CA, earned 10 Davey Awards including a Best in Show.
Palm Desert, CA, December 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cord Media Company, the West Coast’s premier full-service marketing and advertising agency specializing in luxury automotive, casino, hospitality, country club, medical, real estate and homebuilder clients, recently earned 10 Davey Awards, including a Best in Show Award.
Cord Media was awarded two Gold Davey Awards — the highest possible honor — for its website design for Operation Electrify which is an automotive consumer resource dedicated to providing information on the financial and environmental benefits associated with driving a clean fuel vehicle. As part of its sleek design and impressive functionality, the Operation Electrify site includes a fun and informative online quiz to match car and driver.
Cord Media also earned a “Best in Show” award in the Film/Video-Direct Marketing category for a video produced for The Reserve Club Membership. It features a time-lapse video, footage of the new clubhouse and world-class amenities, as well as scenic aerial shots of the breathtaking private golf club community located in Indian Wells, CA.
“We are extremely honored to be honored alongside with some of the biggest names in the creative world,” said Jonas Udcoff, Chief Executive Officer of Cord Media Company. “Our goal is to push the limits with unique and stimulating campaigns that our clients love. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our team produce high-caliber work on a daily basis that’s recognized among our peers.”
The 18th Annual Davey Awards is an international creative award focused exclusively on honoring outstanding creative work from the “David’s” of creativity, the best small firms, agencies and companies in the world. This year, the Davey Awards received over 2,000 entries from ad agencies, digital agencies, production firms, in-house creative professionals, graphic designers, design firms and public relations firms.
Cord Media also garnered seven silver awards including a video reveal for the name of the new Coachella Valley Firebirds professional hockey team; film/video for Lamborghini Rancho Mirage — Huracan STO at Thermal Airport; Trailside Corporate Rebrand and The Reserve Club Newsletter for design; Campaign for The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens Rhino Savanna and two silver awards for CAM Property Services.
2022 Cord Media Davey Awards:
Best in Show:
The Reserve Club Membership – Video Direct Marketing
Gold:
Operation Electrify Best Video Appeal - Website
Silver:
Firebird Name Reveal – Video
Trailside Homes Corporate Rebrand – Design
The Reserve Club Newsletter – Design
The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens Rhino Savanna – Campaign
Lamborghini Rancho Mirage – Huracan STO at Thermal Airport – Film/Video
Cam Property Services – Website
Cam Property Services – General consumer products & services and General services & utility
For more information about Cord Media, visit cordmedia.com or call (760) 834-8599.
Contact
Cord MediaContact
Lisa Herman
760-834-8599
www.cordmedia.com
