CareNow® Opens Convenient Urgent Care in Glendale
Nine locations now available across Denver-metro area.
Denver, CO, December 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE announced today the opening of an additional CareNow® Urgent Care location into the Glendale area. The opening of the new CareNow facility, located at 4500 Leetsdale Dr., Glendale, CO 80246 will be open seven days a week and offer extended hours: Monday- Friday: 8AM-8PM, Saturday 8AM-7PM, and Sunday 8AM-5PM.
With nine clinics in the Denver-metro area and 150-plus facilities nationwide, CareNow locations are staffed with board-qualified physicians and other highly qualified healthcare providers, which are available to treat minor injuries and illnesses including cuts, burns, muscle strains, broken bones, common colds and the flu. The Glendale clinic will also specialize in:
• Family medicine
• On-site lab work and X-rays
• Occupational medicine
• Physical exams
• Flu and COVID vaccines
• Sports physicals
“Like our additional CareNow Urgent Care locations throughout the Denver metro area, the Glendale clinic will provide the highest-quality patient care in the convenience of a community setting,” stated CareNow Urgent Care Medical Director, Mark Montano, M.D. “CareNow Urgent Care has become a trusted provider throughout the community, and offers the exceptional care patients have come to trust within the HealthONE system.”
Open seven days a week and offering extended hours, CareNow is a convenient option for a wide-variety of medical needs.
• Walk-ins are welcome. No need to schedule an appointment.
• Wait from the comfort of your home. CareNow’s Web Check-In® means patients do not need to wait in the lobby. A representative contacts patients when their care provider is ready.
• Convenient hours. CareNow clinics are open seven days a week with extended hours. Monday- Friday: 8AM-8PM, Saturday 8AM-7PM, Sunday 8AM-5PM
About CareNow
Since its founding in Dallas/Ft. Worth in 1993, CareNow® urgent care has been committed to providing high quality family, urgent care and occupational medicine services. With most clinics open seven days a week and after-hours, CareNow has over 175 locations nationwide providing convenient, quality and cost-effective care.
CareNow is part of HCA Healthcare. Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, comprising 185 hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.carenow.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 12 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employs more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE network, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, HealthONE Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care, behavioral health and wellness services, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides broad critical care air and ground transportation. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50, and contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677M in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes.
