Dior Construction Earns 2022 Angi Super Service Award
Super Service Award reflects company’s consistent level of customer service.
Bergenfield, NJ, December 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dior Construction is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This award, first released in 1999, recognizes the best home professionals and businesses in the Angi network for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers a great experience.
“Through changing microeconomic factors like inflation, rising interest rates, material shortages and supply chain issues, Angi Super Service Award Winners delivered best in class customer service. These businesses are putting customers front and center and going above and beyond, providing great value, service and quality work,” said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. “Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network. Congratulations to all of our Super Service Award Winners.”
Angi Super Service Award 2022 winners have met stringent eligibility requirements, across ratings and reviews during the eligibility window of November 1st, 2021 - October 31st, 2022. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining 3 or more services-performed reviews during the review period, maintaining a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone our verification/screening.
“We are so honored to have been recognized by the Angis Award for 2022,” said Karina Amerman, Dior Constructions Director of Marketing. “This is due to our team's commitment to providing the best possible experience for our customers, from their first appointment through project completion and beyond.”
Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.
Dior Construction is an elite home exterior contractor servicing all of New Jersey specializing in roofing, siding, window, and gutter replacement. The company believes in educating customers to ensure they make informed choices to address their needs exactly. Dior Construction is proud to be honored as one of Qualified Remodelers Top 250 contractors in the nation and achieves both James Hardie Elite Preferred and GAF Master Elite certifications.
Karina Amerman
(201) 559-8610
www.diorconstruction.com
