Savarnas Mantra Launches Brow Soap for Naturally Laminated Professional Brows
Norfolk, VA, December 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Savarnas Mantra, a Virginia based brow, lash and skin natural beauty brand has launched Vegan Brow Soap to transform brow looks by creating naturally laminated soap brows.
Over the years, there has been a major shift in the trends of eyebrows. From pencil thin, arched to bushy brows. Soap brows are creating a buzz these days. With advancements in the beauty industry, brow soaps are all set to provide a new look to brow beauty with laminated soap brows instantly.
Many Hollywood celebs have been switching to laminated brow look with help of brow soaps. This is known as soap brows. Soap brows give an instant boost of confidence with a great beauty look.
Laminated Soap Brows - a New Brow Trendsetter
Laminated soap brows are nothing but coating the eyebrows using brow soap. This helps to keep the hair in place to achieve a slick and defined look.
Soap brows is one of the popular brow makeup looks that has been flaunted by many Hollywood celebs. It is a brow style of feathered, brushed-up brows to make them look full and fluffy. Soap brows is a buzzword that has been swarming around the internet these days. This can be achieved with the help of a brow soap.
Brow soap is an innovative eyebrow product that can be conveniently applied to create fuller eyebrows.
Existence and Evolution of Brow Soaps
In 2020, many celebrities' make- up stylists realized that soap can give a waxy look which works as an effective primer to set brows in place with long-lasting hold. This was considered one of the best alternatives for laminated brows instantly, especially for people who do not want to opt for brow lamination treatment. Also, many conventional brow soaps with fixing ingredients having silicon or mineral oil have hit the beauty market over time.
With this in mind, Savarnas Mantra has recently launched a natural brow soap to recreate impeccable brows. It has come up with a new trend to create laminated soap brows naturally and instantly.
About Savarnas Mantra Brow Soap
Savarnas Mantra Brow Soap is a clear brow soap best suited for all types of brows. The Savarnas Mantra Brow Soap is vegan cruelty-free brow soap with a unique formulation of nutrient-enriching elements having a pure base of glycerine for a natural sheen all day long.
Savarnas Mantra Brow Soap helps with laminated, salon-like natural looking beautiful eyebrows instantly with long-lasting results.
Ingredients of Savarnas Mantra Brow Soap
Savarnas Mantra Brow Soap is 100% vegan and enriched with organic palm oil, olive oil, and glycerine which coats the brows and holds them all day long. It is completely mineral oil-free and silicone-free which leaves no residue which can clog the brow follicles or hamper brow growth unlike conventional brow soaps with added silicone or mineral oil. In fact, the natural oils in the Savarnas Mantra Brow Soap help brow growth with protective properties to maintain healthy brows. The enriching ingredients, natural elements, and extracts assure brow care at its best.
Choosing brow soaps with natural glycerine works by acting as a powerful humectant to lock in moisture from the air to create naturally laminated soap brows. Opting for a combination of glycerine and natural oils not only provides instant laminated soap brows but also offers enriching nutrient formulas to stimulate good brow health.
Savarnas Mantra Brow Soap is scientifically formulated naturally with high standards of efficacy for holistic brow solutions. It is available worldwide and globally on Savarnas Mantra.
About Savarnas Mantra: Savarnas Mantra is a brainchild of renowned, skilled, and licensed Master Esthetician and Permanent Make Artist SIMRAN empowered with professional expertise and rich immense experience in beauty and holistic solutions. She is the daughter of Ms. Ann Batra and was inspired at a young age to follow in her mother’s footsteps to learn about the core aspects of beauty with a holistic approach from the study of Ayurvedic principles.
Ann Batra, a licensed Skin Care Expert, was passionate about learning holistic approaches for the skin and following the traditional secrets of Ayurveda. She followed the traditions of her ancestors and family elders, who devoted their lives to following Ayurvedic Principles and natural, scientific solutions.
Savarnas Mantra's expertise lies with Brow and Lash care that aims in defining “eyes” which are considered the real beauty of your soul. Scientific research is the prime core of holistic brow, lash, and skincare collection.
