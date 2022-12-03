Truly Valued, Inc’s I Am Academy
I Am Academy continues to make a difference by promoting positive self-esteem, education, and character.
Sarasota, FL, December 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Truly Valued, Inc is excited to receive $15,000 in support for the expansion of I Am Academy from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. This mentorship program focuses on building character, confidence, educational opportunities, and improving self-esteem in youth, as well as adults. The program develops these skills through service activities, projects and presentations, visualization of goals and networking with professionals in careers they are passionate about.
Truly Valued, Inc. has made it a priority to understand the importance of converting our actions to results to empower youth and adults in our community. Results from July 2022 show that 15 out of 24 (63%) participants said they are doing something differently that falls into one of the four pillars of building character, confidence, education opportunities, self-esteem and awareness. 23 out of 24 (96%) named something they learned that represented at least one of the four pillars, and 16 out of 24 (67%) named two things they learned that represented at least two of the four pillars.
In addition to building life skills, the program spends time focusing on group dynamics, relationships, roles in peer groups, helping students develop a growth mindset, identifying strengths and improving learning and time management strategies. Strengths, values, and passions in the context of their personal lives and leadership qualities, encouraging students to think more intentionally about their future and the impact they want to have on the world. I Am Academy will continue to serve and provide these positive resources, diverse activities, and mentorship opportunities.
The I Am Academy is made possible thanks to the support from Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
About Truly Valued, Inc.
Truly Valued, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Our goal is to create an environment of learning and explorational growth for at-risk youth to cultivate positive relationships and give back to their local community. Truly Valued, Inc. creates a mentor network partnership with local churches, schools, and various organizations to support youth development. Learn more at trulyvalued.org.
About the Community Foundation of Sarasota County: The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is a public charity founded in 1979 by the Southwest Florida Estate Planning Council as a resource for caring individuals and the causes they support, enabling them to make a charitable impact on the community. With assets of $520 million in more than 1,570 charitable funds, the Community Foundation awarded grants and scholarships totaling $27.5 million dollars last year in the areas of education, the arts, health and human services, civic engagement, animal welfare and the environment. Since its founding, the Community Foundation has been able to grant more than $350 million to area nonprofit organizations in our community thanks to the generosity of charitable individuals, families, and businesses. For more information, visit www.CFSarasota.org or call (941) 955-3000.
Truly Valued, Inc. has made it a priority to understand the importance of converting our actions to results to empower youth and adults in our community. Results from July 2022 show that 15 out of 24 (63%) participants said they are doing something differently that falls into one of the four pillars of building character, confidence, education opportunities, self-esteem and awareness. 23 out of 24 (96%) named something they learned that represented at least one of the four pillars, and 16 out of 24 (67%) named two things they learned that represented at least two of the four pillars.
In addition to building life skills, the program spends time focusing on group dynamics, relationships, roles in peer groups, helping students develop a growth mindset, identifying strengths and improving learning and time management strategies. Strengths, values, and passions in the context of their personal lives and leadership qualities, encouraging students to think more intentionally about their future and the impact they want to have on the world. I Am Academy will continue to serve and provide these positive resources, diverse activities, and mentorship opportunities.
The I Am Academy is made possible thanks to the support from Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
About Truly Valued, Inc.
Truly Valued, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Our goal is to create an environment of learning and explorational growth for at-risk youth to cultivate positive relationships and give back to their local community. Truly Valued, Inc. creates a mentor network partnership with local churches, schools, and various organizations to support youth development. Learn more at trulyvalued.org.
About the Community Foundation of Sarasota County: The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is a public charity founded in 1979 by the Southwest Florida Estate Planning Council as a resource for caring individuals and the causes they support, enabling them to make a charitable impact on the community. With assets of $520 million in more than 1,570 charitable funds, the Community Foundation awarded grants and scholarships totaling $27.5 million dollars last year in the areas of education, the arts, health and human services, civic engagement, animal welfare and the environment. Since its founding, the Community Foundation has been able to grant more than $350 million to area nonprofit organizations in our community thanks to the generosity of charitable individuals, families, and businesses. For more information, visit www.CFSarasota.org or call (941) 955-3000.
Contact
Truly Valued, Inc.Contact
Shavonne Sams
941-222-0645
www.trulyvalued.org
Shavonne Sams
941-222-0645
www.trulyvalued.org
Categories