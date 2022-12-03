Another Record-Breaking Fiscal Year for HME Home Health, Canada’s Fastest-Growing Dealer - HME Leadership Team Provides Quarterly Update
Richmond, Canada, December 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HME Home Health, British Columbia’s rapidly-growing home-medical equipment company, is pleased to report another record-breaking fiscal year – along with plans for continued growth in 2023.
Starting from a single location in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, HME has expanded aggressively across the province in recent years and today has six store-warehouse operations in Richmond, Victoria, Surrey, Nanaimo, North Vancouver, and Kelowna.
The company’s workforce is composed of more than 100 highly-trained professionals, technicians, and support staff.
“In line with previous years, our total sales in the 2021-22 fiscal year expanded by double digits,” said Robert Boscacci, the company’s CEO and co-founder. “While we are very pleased with our success to date, we also believe that HME’s best days are still ahead.”
Cameron Fleming, CIIO and co-founder, noted that HME was acknowledged earlier this year by Canada’s national newspaper and listed as one of "Canada's Top Growing Companies 2022."
"We were thrilled our success was recognized by the Globe and Mail newspaper," said Fleming. "And our most-recent fiscal numbers demonstrate that HME continues on its upward trajectory of profitability and expansion."
Several of HME's senior managers also commented on the company's ongoing success.
Michelle Harvey, Vice President of Sales and Product, observed that the company has now become "the largest pediatric dealer in British Columbia." She attributed the growth to HME's experienced professionals, who together have made the company "a trusted knowledge leader" in home-medical equipment for pediatric patients.
Michelle also stated that HME's successful "Signature" line of products continued to expand, notably with the launch of the Bumblebee pediatric cushion.
Gavin Dhanoi, a registered nurse who leads HME's long-term care (LTC) division, remarked on the company's partnership with the B.C. Care Providers Association.
"By teaming up with the BC Care Providers and expanding our network," he said, "HME today is the largest provider of long-term care equipment in the province."
HME's accounting leader, Flora Zhang, drew attention to several of the company's new 'Green' initiatives, such as eliminating wasteful paperwork. "Our primary objective in 2023," said Flora, "is to complete the implementation of our Going Green Paperless systems – it's very exciting and good for our environment!"
Eli Paradis, one of HME's accessibility leaders, stated that the company has become the largest accessibility dealer in B.C., and he was looking forward to expansion in the province's Interior.
"The recent opening of our new store in Kelowna will act as a launching pad to future growth throughout the Okanagan, the Kootenays, and Central Interior," he said. "I’m looking forward to providing access to accessibility products and services for British Columbians across the province.”
One of HME’s longest-serving managers, Jeff Lang, noted that the company recently hired ten new coordinators and will continue to recruit in the foreseeable future. “We are thrilled to be able to continue expanding our team of highly-trained professionals, creating new jobs throughout the province of B.C.”
Robert Boscacci ended the update by noting “that in 2023, HME will continue to grow in B.C., with a strong focus on partnering with new programs and initiatives to expand our market further. HME will also announce a new partnership in the coming months that will bring our products to even more British Columbians."
With approximately 75,000 square feet of office and warehouse space in B.C., HME Home Health offers a vast array of mobility devices and medical equipment. Items include wheelchairs, power chairs, walkers, hospital beds, mattresses and other durable medical equipment, stairlifts, vertical platform lifts, ramps, and other installed products.
