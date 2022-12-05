Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Supply and Demand and The Sixth Sense: A Tale From Mental Defect," by Charles Peters
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Supply and Demand and The Sixth Sense: A Tale From Mental Defect," by Charles Peters.
Oxford, United Kingdom, December 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About Supply and Demand and The Sixth Sense:
The contents of this book are intended as a gauge to keep in control even though situations call for action, and how the imagination can be used instead of action – as not all thoughts need to lead to action.
Supply and Demand is about an individual who, at a tender age, started to experience mannerisms from people in his association that then expanded to people from all walks of life.
These behaviours grow from being playful into evolving to gain enough power to instigate or evoke particular actions from him.
The supply aspect composes the relationship, connection and benefits that the individual gains from the people characterised.
The behaviours towards the individual fluctuate in their aggression and in eliciting particular actions.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (170 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 1.1 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944398
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BM82SBMN
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/SANDDEMAND
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
The contents of this book are intended as a gauge to keep in control even though situations call for action, and how the imagination can be used instead of action – as not all thoughts need to lead to action.
Supply and Demand is about an individual who, at a tender age, started to experience mannerisms from people in his association that then expanded to people from all walks of life.
These behaviours grow from being playful into evolving to gain enough power to instigate or evoke particular actions from him.
The supply aspect composes the relationship, connection and benefits that the individual gains from the people characterised.
The behaviours towards the individual fluctuate in their aggression and in eliciting particular actions.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (170 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 1.1 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944398
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BM82SBMN
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/SANDDEMAND
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories