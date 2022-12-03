Museum of Information Explosion to Feature Amateur Radio Station
$16,000 grant from ARDC will fund a modern amateur radio station for the museum that will feature digital technology.
San Diego, CA, December 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- When it opens for visitors in early 2023, the Museum of Information Explosion in Huntsville, AL, will feature a modern amateur radio station designed to educate visitors about the hobby. The station will present an interesting contrast between modern digital technology and the historic and classic gear found in the museum’s other exhibits. This juxtaposition of old and new will illustrate the accelerating evolution of amateur radio and will demonstrate that ham radio is not an archaic and dying activity.
This station will be staffed and maintained by members of local amateur radio clubs, including the Radio Club of the Museum of Information Explosion, who will install and operate the equipment and will serve as docents for the station. Licensed amateurs can use the station to try out new modes and techniques without making a major financial commitment, and specialized tools and test equipment will be available to use on-site.
About the Museum of Information Explosion
The Museum of Information Explosion (MIE) will allow people to explore the history of communication and computing innovation and how these technologies have shaped our modern way of life. In addition to the amateur radio station, exhibits include vintage telegraph sets, phonographs, radios, and televisions. Multimedia presentations will bring the stories of yesterday to life, and interactive, augmented, and virtual reality experiences will ignite the imagination of young adventurers. Every guest will leave with a deeper appreciation of the history of information technology. For more information on the museum, visit https://mie-hsv.org/. For more information about the Radio Club of the Museum of Information Explosion, contact Chuck Lewis, N4NM, clewis@knology.net.
About ARDC
Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) is a California-based foundation with roots in amateur radio and the technology of internet communication. The organization got its start by managing the AMPRNet address space, which is reserved for licensed amateur radio operators worldwide. Additionally, ARDC makes grants to projects and organizations that follow amateur radio’s practice and tradition of technical experimentation in both amateur radio and digital communication science. Such experimentation has led to advances that benefit the general public, including the mobile phone and wireless internet technology. ARDC envisions a world where all such technology is available through open source hardware and software, and where anyone has the ability to innovate upon it. To learn more about ARDC, go to https://www.ampr.org.
