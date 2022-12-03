Kionna Comer Appointed to Arizona Association of REALTORS® Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Committee
Kionna Comer, Chairperson of the Keller Williams Arizona Realty Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, will join the AAR Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee in January 2023.
Scottsdale, AZ, December 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kionna Comer, real estate agent with Keller Williams Arizona Realty, has been appointed to the Arizona Association of REALTORS® Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Committee. She will join the EDI Committee in January, 2023.
As a member of the Agent Leadership Council, Kionna currently serves as the Chairperson of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee for Keller Williams Arizona Realty. During her tenure, the Committee has embarked on an expansive program of education, several special events, and the formation of a DEI scholarship program at Scottsdale Community College.
“I am very excited to join the Arizona Association of REALTORS® Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Committee,” Comer stated. “The team at AAR is dynamic and inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to their mission.”
“We could not be more proud of Kionna and everything she has done this past year leading the DEI Committee here at our brokerage,” stated David Morse, CEO of Keller Williams Arizona Realty. “We have all benefited from her passion, energy, and leadership.”
About Arizona Association of REALTORS® (https://www.aaronline.com/):
Arizona Association of REALTORS® (Arizona REALTORS®) is the largest trade association in Arizona, representing more than 50,000+ Arizona REALTORS® subscribing to the strict Code of Ethics outlined by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR). In addition to providing a number of benefits and services, the state association is dedicated to the protection of private property rights and best interests of Arizona REALTORS® in legislation and strives to provide the best – most current – legal information and education available.
Members are active real estate licensees which includes professionals from all areas of real estate – residential, commercial, property management, land, appraisal, relocation and more. Our membership is made up of licensees from Arizona’s 14 local associations, that are also members of NAR.
About Keller Williams Arizona Realty (https://kwarizona.com):
The Keller Williams Arizona Realty real estate team is a full-service REALTOR® group serving buyers, sellers, and investors in Scottsdale, Phoenix, and surrounding areas. With our team model, real estate agents receive timely and efficient service from top producers in the Scottsdale real estate market. Keller Williams Arizona Realty is one of the largest and most successful Keller Williams brokerages in Arizona. We continue our amazing growth with the recent additions of Keller Williams Realty Biltmore Partners.
Several of the most successful agents in the nation are on the leadership team at Keller Williams Arizona Realty. Our agents take a technology-driven, customer-focused approach to helping every client buy and sell homes successfully. Together, our team has experience with all types of properties. From single-family homes to condos, new developments and acreages, we are here to put all of our resources and skill sets to work in order to help our clients through the process, every step of the way.
Thomas A. Burke
480-767-3000
https://kwarizona.com
