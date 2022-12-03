Axiomtek Launches Extremely Compact DIN-Rail Industrial IoT Gateway for Data-Driven Energy – ICO120-E3350
Axiomtek's ICO120-E3350 Industrial IoT gateway is designed to collect and transmit massive amounts of data perfect for smart energy, automation, and other IoT applications.
City of Industry, CA, December 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products – is pleased to announce the ICO120-E3350, an extremely compact industrial IoT gateway powered by the Intel® Celeron® processor N3350 (codename: Apollo Lake-M). The ruggedized embedded system features fanless operation with operating temperatures from -40°C to 70°C, and 9V to 36V DC-wide power input with overvoltage and reverse protection, making this ICO120-E3350 a data acquisition gateway designed for collecting and transmitting data in smart energy and automation industries.
“The energy sector is facing unprecedented disruption while cutting carbon emissions towards green manufacturing is now attached to greater importance. We will see even more massive investments in renewable energy. Axiomtek’s ICO120-E3350 is designed to simplify device-to-cloud communication and enable data-driven condition-based maintenance management for the connectivity of next-generation industrial devices and intelligent infrastructure to the Internet of Things. The IoT industrial gateway is extremely cost-effective with reliable F1 stepping CPU and the robust design is ideal for sustainable energy, oil and gas, and intelligent manufacturing fields that need to collect and transfer massive data from a large number of end devices,” said Mark Lu, product manager of the IoT Division at Axiomtek. “Measuring only 31 x 100 x 125 mm, the compact gateway can be easily installed in control cabinets or other space-limited applications. Nonetheless, operational reliability, fanless and cableless design, rich features, and easy maintenance are all packed into this versatile gateway, making it perfect to meet the diverse needs of customers.”
The IP30-rated ICO120-E3350 comes with one DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM with memory for up to 8GB, one mSATA and optional eMMC are available for extensive storage needs. In addition, the IIoT gateway comes with a full-size Rev. 1.2 PCI Express Mini Card slot (USB/PCIe) with SIM socket for Wi-Fi, 3G/4G/LTE and GPS connectivity and a half-size Rev. 1.2 PCI Express Mini Card slot (mSATA/USB/PCIe) for wireless module and mSATA SSD. This budget-friendly industrial gateway features rich I/O interfaces, including two DB9 ports with COM/CAN/DIO selections, one HDMI, two USB 2.0, two RJ-45, and two antenna openings. The industrial-grade DIN-rail embedded platform is compatible with Linux and Windows® 10 to provide an open standard operating system for software development. It also supports Axiomtek’s exclusive eAPI for intelligent remote monitoring software integration.
Axiomtek’s DIN-rail IIoT Gateway ICO120-E3350 is now available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit our website at us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
