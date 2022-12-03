RainCrowd Announces New EP, “SSOS”
NJ-based indie rock band releases 3rd album in 2 years.
Linden, NJ, December 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RainCrowd, the NJ-based indie rock band originally from Manila, is getting ready to release yet another EP. They are naming the next project, "SSOS". Asked what the cryptic letters mean, they answered, "It's for our listeners to find out!”
Earlier this year, the band was played heavily on a handful of college radio stations in the US, climbing up to 162 on the charts amidst thousands of other indie and major label artists. These include WVUR 95.1 of Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, IN, WLFR 91.7 of Stockton University in Galloway, NJ, KTSW 89.9 of Texas State University in San Marcos, TX, WLAS 102.9 of Lasell University in Newton, MA, KMNR 89.7 of the University of Missouri in Rolla, MO, and WHFR 89.3 of Henry Ford College in Dearborn in MI.
The new EP is a compilation of quietly released singles in 2022 plus another unreleased title.
As with their previously released projects, the album is self-produced, with Nico Capistrano (lead guitarist / keyboardist) engineering the project.
Chot U (lead vocalist / bassist) noted they have been gathering feedback from the industry including critics from Rolling Stone, Paste and Spin Magazines. A Q&A from M.T. Richards (Chicago Magazine, Grammy.com, MTV News, Spin, etc.) will be published soon.
“SSOS” will be released on January 1, 2023 via major streaming platforms as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.
pdf - tinyurl.com/3rcexpr2
For more information about the band, please visit RainCrowd.net
RainCrowd is a member of ASCAP, BMI and SoundExchange
