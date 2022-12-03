Conditioning Programs for Football and Soccer
Wellton, AZ, December 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Destiny Management is proud to announce its collaboration with the CoachList platform to provide virtual conditioning programs specifically for football and soccer.
”We have developed 8-week programs that are designed to minimize injuries and enhance performance for these sports. No special equipment is required, and the training can be done at home, at gym, or at a school. The programs are designed to make sure you have balanced strength in the muscles around your joints to help prevent injury. They cover strength, muscular endurance, cardiovascular endurance, flexibility and mobility, power, speed, and agility,” says Terry Linde, President and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist.
“There is a progression during the 8-weeks to ensure a good foundation will be built by the time the season starts. The programs can be repeated multiple times during the year. The programs are appropriate for youth as well as adults.”
If you’re interested in their condition programs, you can reach out to them through their via their website or sign up directly at https://www.coachlist.com/independent/tlinde.
”We have developed 8-week programs that are designed to minimize injuries and enhance performance for these sports. No special equipment is required, and the training can be done at home, at gym, or at a school. The programs are designed to make sure you have balanced strength in the muscles around your joints to help prevent injury. They cover strength, muscular endurance, cardiovascular endurance, flexibility and mobility, power, speed, and agility,” says Terry Linde, President and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist.
“There is a progression during the 8-weeks to ensure a good foundation will be built by the time the season starts. The programs can be repeated multiple times during the year. The programs are appropriate for youth as well as adults.”
If you’re interested in their condition programs, you can reach out to them through their via their website or sign up directly at https://www.coachlist.com/independent/tlinde.
Contact
Destiny ManagementContact
Terry Linde
877-492-1957
www.destinymgmt.com
Terry Linde
877-492-1957
www.destinymgmt.com
Categories