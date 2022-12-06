C. Christopher Jenkins’ New Book, "Mr. Gaskins's Pants Are Tight around the Bum," is a Fun and Whimsical Children’s Story That is a Thoughtful Twist on the Alphabet Book
Recent release “Mr. Gaskins's Pants Are Tight around the Bum” from Covenant Books author C. Christopher Jenkins is a comical and musical rhyming children’s story that breaks the format of a regular alphabet book.
Columbia, SC, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- C. Christopher Jenkins, a retired federal employee and native of Washington, DC, has completed his new book, “Mr. Gaskins's Pants Are Tight around the Bum”: an entertaining and funny children’s book that teaches the alphabet in a new way.
Jenkins writes, “’Mr. Gaskins’s Pants Are Little Tight around the Bum’ is a fun exercise in rhyme, silly youthful confusion, and embarrassment. It’s meant to smile about and, at the same time, play with the alphabets in a way that follows the steps of a child’s decision-making process.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, C. Christopher Jenkins’ new book follows the story of a young student who is too embarrassed to tell his teacher that his pants are too tight. Alphabetically, we get to work through the dilemma of how to tell him. He finally decides to fight through his anxiety and just tell his teacher.
The main character works through his discomfort to make sure the teacher is not, ultimately, embarrassed. He finds out the simple reason the teacher’s pants were too tight is because he is carrying around a concert program. When the main characters also puts the program in his back pocket, he sees just how easy it is for life to flip the script.
Readers can purchase “Mr. Gaskins's Pants Are Tight around the Bum” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
