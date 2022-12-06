C. Christopher Jenkins’ New Book, "Mr. Gaskins's Pants Are Tight around the Bum," is a Fun and Whimsical Children’s Story That is a Thoughtful Twist on the Alphabet Book

Recent release “Mr. Gaskins's Pants Are Tight around the Bum” from Covenant Books author C. Christopher Jenkins is a comical and musical rhyming children’s story that breaks the format of a regular alphabet book.