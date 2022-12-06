Author Stanton Berg’s New Book, "Ellen (Nedland) Silbaugh: Designer of Her Son Stan's Forensic Life," is About the Impact That the Author’s Mother Had on His Life

Recent release “Ellen (Nedland) Silbaugh: Designer of Her Son Stan's Forensic Life” from Covenant Books author Stanton Berg is about the author’s mother, Ellen Florence Nedland, as the designer of her son Stan’s life as a forensic scientist.