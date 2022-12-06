Author Stanton Berg’s New Book, "Ellen (Nedland) Silbaugh: Designer of Her Son Stan's Forensic Life," is About the Impact That the Author’s Mother Had on His Life
Recent release “Ellen (Nedland) Silbaugh: Designer of Her Son Stan's Forensic Life” from Covenant Books author Stanton Berg is about the author’s mother, Ellen Florence Nedland, as the designer of her son Stan’s life as a forensic scientist.
Fridley, MN, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Stanton Berg has completed his new book, “Ellen (Nedland) Silbaugh: Designer of Her Son Stan's Forensic Life”: a compelling memoir that focuses on the way that the author’s mother influenced certain aspects of his life through her parenting choices that encouraged him to eventually become a forensic scientist.
Author Stanton Berg was born on June 14, 1928, in the small town of Barron, Wisconsin, at the end of the Roaring Twenties as the world was going into the Great Depression. Stan grew up in poverty on a small, twenty-acre dairy farm near Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Stan graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1946, just as World War II ended the year before.
Stan enlisted in the United States Army in 1948 as young men were still being drafted to replace the battle-weary veterans of WWII. By enlisting, Stan was able to choose his branch of service and area of training. Stan chose the Counterintelligence Corps (CIC) at Fort Holabird, Baltimore, Maryland, where he received “top-secret” clearance and was trained as an investigator. Stan also spent his spare time assisting at the Baltimore Police Department Crime Laboratory.
The CIC and the Baltimore Police Crime Laboratory were the starting activities that led to Stan’s lifetime career as a worldwide forensic scientist. Stan’s later association with the Chicago Crime Laboratory and the City of Chicago were also significant factors in molding his lifetime career as a forensic expert, specializing in firearms.
During his forensic career of over fifty years (1950–2004), Stan handled approximately one thousand cases and testified in court proceedings about 356 times (federal, state, military, territorial, and Canadian). Stan’s testimony was also used in Japan on a murder case.
Stan writes, “Mother Ellen started Stan reading books in the first and second grades, a process that continued through the elementary school grades and high school. Mother Ellen would cut out little colored strips of paper to resemble bookends. Whenever her son, Stanton, completed reading a book, Mother Ellen glued the colored paper strip onto a paper chart. Reading books thereby became important in Stan’s life. Books were readily available at the then common local ‘Carnegie’ libraries. Stan started with author Mark Twain’s ‘Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn.’ Stan then moved on to author Arthur Conan Doyle’s ‘The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.’ The ‘Sherlock Holmes’ Series stirred Stan’s interest in what was later to be Stan’s career as a forensic scientist, dealing with both forensic crimes and accidents.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stanton Berg’s new book is a unique and fascinating read that highlights the way that parents can impact the lives of their children.
Readers can purchase “Ellen (Nedland) Silbaugh: Designer of Her Son Stan's Forensic Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
