Author T. Henderson’s New Book, "Love in 1797," is a Collection of Beautiful & Touching Poems Inspired by the Women in the Author’s Life, Showing the World’s Beauty

Recent release “Love in 1797” from Covenant Books author T. Henderson is a collection of poems written in the Japanese Senryu style. They were inspired throughout a long, loving, sometimes bumpy journey of two mature individuals who share their dreams, fears, and hopes for their future together.