Author T. Henderson’s New Book, "Love in 1797," is a Collection of Beautiful & Touching Poems Inspired by the Women in the Author’s Life, Showing the World’s Beauty
Recent release “Love in 1797” from Covenant Books author T. Henderson is a collection of poems written in the Japanese Senryu style. They were inspired throughout a long, loving, sometimes bumpy journey of two mature individuals who share their dreams, fears, and hopes for their future together.
New York, NY, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- T. Henderson, a retired Air Force officer, has completed his new book, “Love in 1797”: a collection of meaningful and impactful poetry.
Author T. Henderson is a father of two and a grandfather of four. He lives in Florida, and he golfs, flies, and does woodworking. The woman in his life is the inspiration for the poems.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, T. Henderson’s new book contains stunning images that accompany the poems and inspire readers to see the beauty in the world.
The poems express feelings of love and devotion, celebrating the most special moments in life. The author invites readers to see his true feelings, revealing his innermost emotions.
Readers can purchase “Love in 1797” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
